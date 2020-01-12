advertisement

Surprising just about anyone, “ Late Late Toy Show ” surpassed 2019 figures with 1.54 million viewers.

Figures released by TAM / Nielsen today confirmed what most people in the industry already knew – that the Toy Show is a live television monster and consistently tops these lists year after year. In second and third places on the list was the football final against Ireland against Kerry and Dublin and its replay, while the 6 nations match between Ireland and England took fourth place. Meanwhile, the All-Ireland Hurling final was fifth with 829,500 viewers.

“ I’m a celebrity, get me out of here ” was the highest rated TV show outside of sporting events, gathering 724,000 viewers, while “ Room To Improve ” drew 687,000 viewers during of its course. As for scripted TV series, “ The Young Offenders ” was top rated with 487,400 viewers, while “ Coronation Street ” gathered 459,000 viewers, narrowly beating “ Fair City ” and its 453,400 viewers.

TAM figures also show that the average Irish adult watches live TV for two hours and fifty-five minutes a day, with 85% of daily live viewing, the rest being catch-up.

advertisement

.

advertisement