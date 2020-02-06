advertisement

USC security guard Jonah Mathews (2) drives striker Stone Gettings (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri)

Arizona head coach Sean Miller in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against USC on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri).

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

USC Guardian Quinton Adlesh, right, rides against Arizona Guardian Nico Mannion (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona, in Tucson, Arizona

Elijah Weaver (3) of Southern California shoots while Arizona striker Ira Lee defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri)

Southern California Kyle Sturdivant (1) is fouled by Max Hazzard (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona



USC Guardian Quinton Adlesh (10) rides on Arizona Guardian Nico Mannion (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri)

Arizona coach Sean Miller responds to a first-half foul during an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on February 6, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri) advertisement

USC Guard Quinton Adlesh (10) drives against Arizona Guard Dylan Smith (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona.

Southern California security guard Charles O’Bannon Jr. (5) drives striker Stone Gettings (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona.

TUCSON, Arizona – Nico Mannion scored 20 points, Zeke Nnaji and Josh Green added 18 and No. 23, respectively.

Arizona (16-6, 6-3, Pac-12) has won five of their last six games and has been under control most of the time until the last minute.

The Wildcats led the way in the second half with up to 20 points and had a lead of 63:43 with 12:55. After Arizona failed to score a field goal in the past eight minutes, USC slowly prevailed and pulled within 83-80, with Jonah Mathews betting a three-pointer for five seconds. Mannion, however, responded with two free throws to stop the rally.

Mannion scored 12 of his free throw points. Nnaji grabbed eleven rebounds.

USC (17-6, 6-4) lost two games in a row for the first time this season. The Trojans were led by Onyeka Okongwu with 23 points. Daniel Utomi added 22. USC lost despite shooting 28 of 56 (50%) off the field.

Two of USC’s usual starters – Mathews and striker Nick Rakocevic – did not start the game because the school described it as a “violation of team rules”. Both checked in the first timeout with 13:37 in the first half with a USC after 12-9.

Her presence in court didn’t help much. Arizona led 43-33 at halftime and was led by Green with 12 points, including three impressive dunks. USC was led by Okongwu’s 13 points before the break.

BIG PICTURE

USC: The Trojans hit a small slip in the conference game with two straight losses. It is still a physical team that could land near the top of the Pac-12 and should help five out of the next eight home games.

Arizona: The Wildcats are gaining momentum as the regular season reaches its last four weeks. Green, Mannion and Nnaji play like veterans and the team’s role players make for great all-round minutes. The win was also the 400th in coach Sean Miller’s career.

NEXT

USC will travel to Arizona on Saturday.

Arizona is hosting UCLA on Saturday.

advertisement