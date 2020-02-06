advertisement

It was the wolf that didn’t bark.

When the clock hit the broadcast moratorium last night, the campaign’s last television debate ended with a whimper rather than a growl.

advertisement

Five leaders of the smaller parties took part in the RTÉ Prime Time debate moderated by Miriam O’Callaghan and David McCullagh.

However, after all the foam and interruptions and shout festivals that had taken place at the start of the campaign, the debate on Thursday evening was reserved, reserved and, to be honest, bland.

The format was the same as the dramatic three-way debate on Tuesday evening. Double moderators and a very concentrated question.

However, there were three key differences: These were the small parties. There were five and not three. And the debate didn’t last 90, but 40 minutes.

There were two new faces among the five. The first was Aontú’s leader, Peadar Tóibín, who finally had his spotlight moment. There was also Ruth Coppinger, the third representative of Solidarity-People Before Profit, who appeared in these debates.

“The wolf thing”

What killed it was that there wasn’t a big gap between the parties when it came to economic or social issues. Tóibín briefly discussed immigration, but it wasn’t really time to question his opinion.

And so we only had one or two interjections, no pregnant breaks or massive clangers.

Indeed, the most interesting part of the whole debate was when McCullagh cheekily asked Ryan about the reintroduction of wolves in Ireland, even though we all knew that the idea was abandoned some time ago.

It allowed him to use the line that the wolves would hunt for “quick game versus slow mutton”.

It gave him the opportunity to talk about biodiversity and the cultivation of forests that were not monocultural sitka spruce, but rich in wildlife.

“That’s why I raised the wolf thing. It won’t happen so soon.

We all sigh in relief together.

Ryan’s great interest was climate change and biodiversity. He was asked about the cost of the manifesto or, more specifically, the total lack of costs. It wasn’t really time to follow that line.

He had a good line of reasoning when the world was on fire.

Tóibin’s first pass was about “solving the geographical separation”. He said he wanted to “create a balanced spatial delivery of services across the country. His argument was that rural Ireland was emptying and the capital was overheating. But in 30 seconds this argument could not be made.

Fade quickly

Labor’s Brendan Howlin was succinct. He said he wanted to stop wasting public money, building houses and improving health.

“We don’t promise massive tax dollars,” he said, adding that Labor is honest.

His only difficult moment came when he was reminded that his plan to form an alliance with the other parties there remained open. In reality, most of them (with the exception of S-PBP and maybe Aontú) are likely to be together in some form of government.

Shortall was good about Sláintecare and the slow pace of his delivery, saying that despite all the Social Democrats’ write-offs, there could be a chance of winning six or seven seats.

Ruth Coppinger focused on housing construction and attacked private landlords and property developers.

“We want to use the prosperity and resources of society for the benefit of the majority.”

When asked about Allianz’s plan to nationalize the construction industry, and if that meant small builders, she said no, it was only the big ones. If they nationalized the food industry, they would not take state ownership of the local shredder.

And then, before we knew it, it was over and almost completely gone in the dark like a vulpine bark.

advertisement