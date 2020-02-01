advertisement

EUROPEAN BOARD – On the last train to Europe before Britain left the EU on Friday evening, passengers leaving London expressed sadness, optimism and anger, reflecting the emotions of a conflicted nation ahead of its jump. big towards the unknown.

Martin Kavanagh, a security adviser, slammed his long frame into a window seat and thought of Britain’s uncertain journey ahead after ending 47 years of European Union membership.

“It’s just the saddest day ever,” he said, heading to Paris to watch England play France in rugby. “It sends a message to the rest of the world that we are coming back from the inside when we need to be careful.”

Bayan Patel, a 27-year-old British dentist en route to Paris for a brief break with his Spanish fiancé, said Britain’s distinction should be celebrated and there is much pessimism about Brexit.

“We can stand on our own two feet,” he said. “Leaving the EU can turn out to be a fantastic decision. For now, people are focusing a lot on the negatives.”

INDEPENDENT DESTINATION

The last Eurostar before Britain’s historic exit left London’s St Pancras station at 8.10 p.m. (2010 GMT) Friday.

There were no additional controls at customs. A transition period preserves Britain’s EU membership throughout except the name by 2021.

There were no protests, celebrations and tears on the trip. There was no official announcement on the intercom as the train entered the tunnel under the Channel.

Many passengers said it felt just like a train ride. But it wasn’t.

Britain’s train left behind will undergo the most significant change in its place in the world in its recent history.

The EU she came up with faces a major challenge to her project of forging unity after World War II now that she has lost such a rich, powerful member state.

“No one wins from this, we will all be worse off,” said Alan Ron, a 35-year-old French citizen who works in London and is returning home to visit friends and family.

GRAND AMBITIONS

The idea of ​​a tunnel between Britain and France has been around for centuries. In 1802, a French engineer envisioned a tunnel of horse drawn carriages illuminated by oil lamps and ventilated by chimneys falling over the canal surface.

But Victorian-era British Prime Minister John Palmerston rejected the idea because “it will cut a distance we already see too short.”

It took another 192 years after the first detailed plans were presented to complete the work.

Now Eurostar’s future is uncertain. The service was seen as a symbol of a Europe without borders, but has failed to meet expectations – especially in terms of passenger numbers.

The ease of train travel depended on – with rapid immigration controls for British and EU passport holders – it seems certain to change.

The British and French governments have warned that if the EU fails to agree a friendly trade deal, then Eurostar could be brought to a standstill.

French passenger Jean-Marc Charles, a 47-year-old IT manager, struck a note of optimism, saying he hoped Britain would return to the EU long ago.

“This can only be a brief farewell,” he said. “We hope to be back with you soon.” (Editing by Giles Elgood)

