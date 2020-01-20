advertisement

Ralph Norbury, Britain’s last surviving hero of the World War II glider regiment, died at the age of 100.

The Staff Sergeant was part of four major operations that used wooden gliders to fly behind enemy lines. For example, he was involved in the invasion of Sicily in July 1943, took part in the Battle of Arnhem in Holland in September 1944 and was also involved in Operation Varsity over the Rhine in West Germany in March 1945.

advertisement

Above all, the long-lived hero was one of the first troops to gain a foothold on Nazi France on D-Day after landing before the main invasion.

Due to the high risk and loss rate associated with defrauding enemy lines, only six members of the glider pilot regiment participated in all four operations.

Sgt Norbury’s daughter Maggie, 67, told MailOnline:

My father didn’t like talking about the war, but he was a real hero. He was very nice, very polite, so thoughtful – a real gentleman. It is remarkable to think what he did during the war. We are all so proud of him.

Sgt Norbury, originally from Manchester, switched to the Glider Pilot Regiment after his employment with the Lancashire Regiment. Efficient pilots – from gliders that could carry huge amounts of equipment, from 28 soldiers or jeeps to tanks – and infantry officers were referred to as “total soldiers” in the regiment.

On D-Day, he was assigned to the 6th Airborne Division, which landed near Ranville to carry parts of the Royal Ulster Rifles. When the left flank landed on Sword Beach, Sgt Norbury and his comrades were there to protect them.

Rob Ponsford of the Glider Pilot Regiment Society said:

Ralph Norbury was the last of a small group of World War II glider pilots who survived all of the major flight operations that were the turning points of the war. They were trained to fire all types of weapons, Bren cannons, Sten cannons, or No. 4 rifles – and they fought side by side with the men who had flown them into battle.

There are no adequate words to describe this type of bravery. Anyone who comes along sees another British hero leave our company to take a well-deserved break. So that we do not forget those who fought and who died, because they were honored.

After returning from the war to work in the printing industry, Sgt Norbury retired in the 1980s. He survived three children, John, Jane and Maggie, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

advertisement