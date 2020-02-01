advertisement

Sundance: Alexander Payne’s managing director produced this airy and thoroughly surprising film about a fast food worker at the end of his rope.

An airy but bittersweet little drama about an aging white fast food worker (Richard Jenkins) leaving his young black successor (Shane Paul McGhie) after 38 years behind the counter at Albion, Michigan’s crappiest “burger” joint, Andrew Cohns “The Last Shift” has all the features of an unbearable story about finding common ground in America. And the evidence only piles up in the first half of the film as every new plot detail flatters your cynicism.

Stanley is an old-fashioned guy who behaves like the mayor of Oscar’s Chicken and Fish, thinks his new intern is a criminal, and does everything in his power to forget OK, Boomer. Jevon is a rebellious probation officer who disregards authority, hangs in a “difficult” crowd, and has no interest in supporting his ex-girlfriend (Birgundi Baker) or her young son. What is the likelihood that such wildly different people – crossing paths when they are going around the same drain – will learn something “beautiful” from each other to reaffirm their complacency with the capitalist system that they both handle?

Not so fast. As Stanley “The Last Shift” gets an inch closer, Cohn’s clever and agile script begins to crank up the volume until these quiet lives of despair are distorted into something excitingly unexpected. Moments of dissonance flow into the film from the very beginning when Stanley makes an effort to present his work dignity as a great American drama. He boasts of the emergence of “Stanwich” with a worrying lack of self-confidence. He talks to the laughing Scots who roll into his drive-thru as if he were their trainer, without knowing that the joke is right for him and for the name, which makes the absent owner of the restaurant fall in awe of his own lack Value reveals that he’s not just talking about a guy named Gary who’s been exploiting his work for four decades. Stanley thinks the whole world is against him, except for the person who actually oppressed him.

Jevon – who showed a talent for investigative journalism before being sent to prison – immediately drilled holes in Stanley’s petrified self-mythology. In his view, Oskars is not a local institution, but rather a “failing autocracy”, and Stanley has not spent his life doing noble work so much that he has disturbed himself by mixing self-pity and pride. A smaller film might have made Jevon a simple truth-teller and involved his two main characters in a didactic opposition, but Cohn doesn’t care if it’s better to be a henchman or a rebel – not in a country where both ways lead to the same place. Instead, “The Last Shift” explodes its central dynamic into something much more nuanced, as the blame that fighting people are mutually dependent is slowly becoming punitive. Only one of them takes the bait, but the systemic contradictions that develop across age, class and race keep both under control.

As dark as that may sound, “The Last Shift” is told with a light touch that allows the film to sneak up on you, and even its most painful moments are mitigated by heartbreaking solidarity. This unscrupulous tragicomedy of untested lives is so evocative to Alexander Payne’s work that he briefly considered staging it himself, and still maintains an executive producer credit. But Cohn can do it with his own energy. As an experienced documentary filmmaker who makes his fiction debut, he attacks this story with a stiff but casual approach. The conflict doesn’t force itself on these characters so much that they wait patiently for them to delve into it, and every scene is cut with the weird worldliness of taking a close-up look at routine American life.

A car rental that went wrong may be the only moment in the film that is about high-key serenity, but the delivery of commercials – like the piece Jevon Stanley gets the phrase “50 cocks” Repeat – prevents “The Last Shift” from being distracted by a more recognizable drama. If anything, the film seems almost embarrassing, but this pitiful energy is also the whole point: life will go on if Jevon breaks his parole or if Stanley ruins his retirement plan because society depends on people like these in a nutshell and do what you need to do for yourself and yourself (an idea best expressed through a horrific incident that Jevon banished from Stanley’s past).

Not all subplots are satisfactory, and the film doesn’t have the bandwidth to frame its characters’ private lives the way it feels (Ed O’Neill, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Allison Tolman, respectively) Give the film too much to get so little of it in return, but its small size allows for some consistency. “The Last Shift” only invites us to look down on Stanley when he deserves it, and Jenkins’ performance masterfully draws the line between victim and accomplice. The actor is a little more manic and unstable than usual (although he has a mood similar to his comparatively threatening work in Miranda July’s “Kajillionaire”, which was also shown at this year’s Sundance premiere), and nothing feels more American than his Ability to look hurt and heroic at the same time.

It would all be in vain if McGhie would not be able to keep up with his long-serving co-star, but the young actor does a fantastic job by rooting his frustration in lived experiences. Jevon knows what it’s like to stay in his place, and he has no tolerance for people like Stanley who tell him that he’s only blaming himself. The dynamic between them is rich without feeling overwritten – if you blink, you may see shadows from Annie Baker – and her best scenes are so vivid that Cohn’s outspoken camera work feels too far away.

A more selfish style could have distracted from the mission, but “The Last Shift” doesn’t always recognize where it lies on the line between “no frills” and “uninteresting”. And yet in such a knowing film about how thoroughly Americans are trained to underestimate themselves and each other, one can hardly blame “The Last Shift” for having done the bare essentials. After all, Jevon only learns what its absolute minimum looks like and can raise the bar.

Grade B-

“The Last Shift” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020 in the premieres section. Sales are currently targeted in the United States.

