advertisement

These games not only shaped the decade, but also shaped the entire industry in these 10 rich years.

That’s it ! We have just moved to a new round number in 2020. And whoever says new decade necessarily says assessment of the previous one. And when you look at video games, you can tell that in the end we achieved a lot of real success, Games that undoubtedly pass the age test without problems: We’ll be talking about these games with nostalgia again in 10 years because they shaped and shaped the identity of video games in 2010. For your information, the list that comes in does not follow a specific order.

GTA V

If the expected blockbuster doesn’t disappoint

advertisement

Although GTA V is older than 6 years, it still does not fluctuate from a sales perspective, The proof: At Christmas there was another tidal wave in the Rockstar game. And it’s not difficult to explain: Even with more than 5 years of experience, no other studio was able to offer anything like the experience with GTA V. Not to mention that despite its age, the game has not aged and remains more active than ever thanks to its online mode. A longevity lesson, especially for a solo game from the start.

PERSON 5

The JRPG of the decade

Despite the lack of awareness of the Persona range in the West, the introduction of Persona 5 made it possible to switch from a niche audience to a real blockbuster. And it is thanks to its diverse qualities: a smoothly guided story, an addictive gameplay and above all an artistic orientation that is both original and memorable (whether visual or musical).

THE LAST OF US

The game of a generation

With its captivating and memorable narrative, innovative gameplay and smoothly managed characters, The Last of Us is for many the game of a generation. He knew how to tame all types of players: the hardcore gamers who chained the conquests and the newbies who like to play for a nice story.

SUPER MARIO GALAXY 2

A safe bet

It was difficult to choose between Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario Galaxy 2. However, it seems to us that Super Mario Galaxy 2 is slightly above its successor, especially thanks to its variety of games and its incredible level design, A safe bet and the very first instant classic of the decade.

DARK SOULS

A game with undeniable influence

We chose Dark Souls for this ranking, but we could also have integrated other games from the From Software studio, e.g. B. the latest Sekiro (which was recently voted best game of 2019). With software, Dark Souls knew something to offer the players that they needed without knowing it: suffering from difficult work, And Dark Souls was so influential that the term “soul-like” entered the general vocabulary of video game enthusiasts.

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: THE BREATH OF THE WILD

A breath of the wild, poetic beauty

For many players, this is the best game of the decade. The legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild has reinvented one of the most famous video game licenses. With this game, Nintendo has proven that it is possible to follow the trends of the game world (Open World) while maintaining its identity, It is certainly a very big game, and almost 3 years after its release, it has not aged iota.

THE ELDER SCROLLS V: SKYRIM

The western role-playing game that marked the first half of the decade

Skyrim was undoubtedly the most influential game of the first half of the decade. Due to the immensity of the content and the creativity associated with the modifications allowed in the game, Skyrim was a great source of fun for a very large number of players, Even today, in 2020, it is still valued despite its nine-year-old age.

THE WITCHER 3

An incredible game

Where Skyrim got a grip on the first half of the decade, The Witcher 3 is undoubtedly the second half champion, Released in 2015, it has sold millions of copies Thanks to many indisputable features, such as the quality of his writing, his incredible artistic direction and his open world full of tasks, everything is more interesting than the others,

SUPER SMASH BROS ULTIMATE

The most ambitious Smash Bros game in history

Everything Smash Bros. is looking for in Super Smash Bros Ultimate has given it away for free. The largest and most ambitious character squad in the history of a fighting game. Thanks to constant updates and a thriving esports scene, the gameplay has been constantly improved. SSBU has an apt name: it’s the Smash Bros Ultimate game and it will be difficult to do better in the genre …

GOD OF WAR

An ambitious and successful restart

The God of War restart released on PS4 in 2018 could prove one thing: it is perfectly possible to record a slightly outdated series to bring it up to date, With its modified gameplay and more emphasis on the narrative, this God of War has shaped many players and will remain the perfect example of a good restart.

advertisement