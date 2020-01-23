advertisement

Ed Harris, William Hurt and the late Peter Fonda all emerge in this boring memory that bad films are often made with the best intentions.

Todd Robinson’s “The Last Full Measure” is a stupid reminder that bad films are often made with the best intentions. This awkward but star-studded passion project is as clear as it is contradictory with its agenda. It is about the ultimate victim of the Vietnam War hero William Pitsenbarger, a 21-year-old paramedic from the US Air Force Pararescue who has put his own life in order to save at least nine of his comrades. Although Pitsenbarger’s bravery was posthumously rewarded with Air Force Cross, some of the men he had saved wondered why his actions didn’t deserve a medal of honor. It would turn out to be a more complicated and shameful puzzle than either of them would have guessed – one that would take over 30 years to unravel.

Robinson, a USC professor and creative journeyman best known for the 2013 submarine thriller “Phantom”, has long identified the Pitsenbarger saga as a vivid example of how this country so often abandons its veterans – whether they come home or not. Robinson’s film shows us how invisible it can be to survive a war as if we were going to die in a war, but “The Last Full Measure” is a mess right from the start, making it difficult to clearly identify any intentions. This military drama is an admirable attempt to bridge the gap between the Vietnam War and the veterans that it solved, but there is no hope of reconciling the two in a film in which each scene is hopelessly separated from the previous one feels. and each character feels cobbled together by the stiffest clichés that other war films have left dead on the battlefield.

Starting with Spotlight and the title of Lincoln’s Gettysburg address, The Last Full Measure unfolds like a rigorous process revolving around some of the hottest replicas of war recently. The story begins in September 1999 when a fictional Pentagon employee named Scott Huffman (a very bored Sebastian Stan) was commissioned by Pitsenbarger’s best friend and Pararescueman colleague Sgt.Thomas Tulley (William Hurt, the only member of a stacked cast to join the consistently find something real in the columns of this leaden script). While Robinson’s script eventually becomes too unpredictable to work out any real conflict from his clerical scenes, the film is still best when it comes to the bureaucracy of bravery. Only in this mode does “The Last Full Measure” feel like it encourages us to take a closer look instead of wincing.

Things get difficult for the Histrionics as soon as Scott takes the wild goose hunt while the government mediator systematically visits an endless parade of two-dimensional archetypes ready to speak to Pitsenbarger’s heroism. Ed Harris, who summons every ounce of Brigadier General Francis X. Hummel’s energy he has left, emerges as one of the first interview topics. Ray Mott is a gray, misanthropic veteran who drives a school bus during the day and chews on his survivor’s guilt at night. He is the first of many different characters, the subtext plunges directly into the camera and barks. There is Samuel L. Jackson as Army Veterinarian Billy Takoda who shows Scott the scars on his back and says things like “You will never appreciate what American artillery can do until you see it kills your own people.”

And then there is the late Peter Fonda, who dedicates his last screen performance to the role of a veterinarian affected by PTSD, who identifies himself as a vampire and uses a loaded shotgun as a walking stick. A certain streak of ex-soldier could identify well with these haunted men, and Robinson uses them all in the service of a film about how supporting troops doesn’t require supporting the wars they’re fighting for, but as a result these are caricatures Too hackneyed feel like something other than empty digits for their cause.

Few of these scenes contain information that significantly advances Scott’s goal, and everyone feels that it was filmed for better purposes during the actors’ lunch breaks. It all adds up to a crazy moment when Scott visits a soldier named Kepper (John Savage) in what is now Vietnam and his bureaucratic veneer is destroyed by a walk through a butterfly garden. Imagine the plastic bag scene from “American Beauty” was on a mass grave and you were on the right track. At this point in time, of course, we no longer have a feeling for Scott’s emotional state, since the patchwork editing of the film dizzies for a whole year (Scott’s wife is pregnant at one stroke just to be a daughter’s mother) toddler in the next) ,

The narrative flow is further interrupted by the numerous flashbacks of the fights in which “War Horse” star Jeremy Irvine plays the young Pitsenbarger with a sacred patina. Robinson gathered all the resources he had to do this love work, but the money just wasn’t enough to support the full scope of his vision. The extensive (but fragmented) depictions of Pitsenbarger’s exploits are hokey in extreme cases. Without the budget to restore the chaos of this fateful day, the battle footage is not as much a deadly ambush as a poorly controlled dramatization of court television. The actors chosen to play younger versions of Jackson, Hurt, Harris, and the others have almost no resemblance to their adult counterparts, and the film’s awkward structure actively conspires to confuse this connection.

Unfortunately, the older cast can’t do anything about it. “You cannot change your past,” concludes an older statesman, “but you can change your perspective.” He’s not wrong, and you want to support Robinson’s efforts to help, but “The Last Full” Measure is lost in the fog of war from the first moment.

Grade: C-

Roadshow Attractions will release “The Last Full Measure” on January 24th.

