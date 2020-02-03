advertisement

The last time democracy almost died around the world and almost all of a sudden, the Americans argued about it, and then they tried to fix it. “The future of democracy is the number one topic in the lively discussions taking place all over America,” wrote a contributor to the New York Times in 1937. “In legislative assemblies, on the radio, at the breakfast table, in the living rooms, forum meetings and all kinds of citizen groups everywhere, people talk about the democratic way of life. People were bickering and yelling, and they also made rules. “You are a liar!” Shouted a guy during a political debate heard on the radio by ten million Americans, from Missoula to Tallahassee. “Now, now, we don’t allow that,” said the moderator, calmly, and asked him to leave.

In the 1930s, you could count on the Yankees winning the World Series, the dust storms raging in the prairies, the evangelicals preaching on the radio, Franklin Delano Roosevelt living in the White House, people lining up for blocks to get food scraps, and dying democracies, from the Andes to the Urals and the Alps.

In 1917, the Woodrow Wilson administration promised that winning the Great War “would make the world a safe place for democracy.” Peace has carved out nearly a dozen new states among the former Russian, Ottoman and Austrian empires. The number of democracies in the world has increased; the spread of liberal-democratic governance has started to appear inevitable. But it was only a dream. The emerging democracies develop, wander, vacillate and collapse: Hungary, Albania, Poland, Lithuania, Yugoslavia. In the older states too, the desperate masses turned to authoritarianism. Benito Mussolini marched on Rome in 1922. It took a century and a half for the European monarchs who ruled by divine law and brute force to be replaced by constitutional democracies and the rule of law. Now fascism and communism have overthrown these governments in a matter of months, even before the stock market crash of 1929 and the ensuing misery.

“Epitaphs for democracy are the fashion of the day,” wrote the future Supreme Court judge, Felix Frankfurter, sadly in 1930. The annus horribilis that followed differed from year to year in the history of the world, according to British historian Arnold Toynbee: “In 1931, men and women around the world were seriously considering and frankly discussing the possibility that the western system of society would collapse and stop working.” When Japan invaded Manchuria, the League of Nations condemns the annexation, in vain. “The liberal state is destined to perish,” predicted Mussolini in 1932. “All the political experiences of our time are anti-liberal.” In 1933, the year of Adolf Hitler’s coming to power, commented the American political commentator Walter Lippmann. from Berkeley students that “the old relationships between the great masses of the earth’s people are gone”. And after that? No more epitaphs: Greece, Romania, Estonia and Latvia. Authorities have multiplied in Portugal, Uruguay, Spain. Japan has invaded Shanghai. Mussolini invaded Ethiopia. “The current century is the century of authority,” he said, “a century of the right, a century of fascism.”

In 1922, Benito Mussolini (center) marched on Rome. A decade later, he said, “The liberal state is bound to perish.” Photograph by Getty

American democracy, too, falters, weakened by corruption, monopoly, apathy, inequality, political violence, hucksterism, racial injustice, unemployment, even famine. “We are not suspicious of the future of essential democracy”, F.D.R. said in his first inaugural speech, telling the Americans that the only thing they had to fear was fear itself. But there was more to fear, including the decline in American self-government confidence. “What does democracy mean?” Asked listeners of NBC radio. “Do we blacks believe in democracy?” Asked W. E. B. Du Bois to readers of his column. Could this happen here? Sinclair Lewis asked in 1935. The Americans suffered, are hungry and wondered. Historian Charles Beard, in the inevitable essay on “The Future of Democracy in the United States,” predicted that American democracy would last, if only because “there is no one in America , no Rome, no Berlin to walk ”. to communism. Some have turned to fascism. And many people, worried about whether American democracy could survive after the end of the decade, sought to save it.

“It’s not too late,” Jimmy Stewart pleaded to Congress, squeaky, exhausted, in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” in 1939. “Great principles don’t get lost once they appear. “It was not too late. It was not too late yet.

There is a kind of resemblance that you see in family photos, generation after generation. The same ears, the same funny nose. Sometimes it looks a lot like back then. However, it can be difficult to tell if the resemblance is deeper than the skin.

In the 1990s, with the end of the Cold War, democracies became more abundant, just as after the end of the First World War. As always, the infant mortality rate in democracies was high: baby democracies tended to die in their cribs. From around 2005, the number of democracies in the world began to decrease, as in the 1930s. The authorities took power: Vladimir Putin in Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Turkey, Viktor Orbán in Hungary, Jarosław Kaczyński in Poland, Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines, Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil and Donald J. Trump in the United States.

“What was he thinking?” Caricature of Julia Suits

“American democracy”, as a matter of history, is a democracy with an asterisk, the name of the symbol A-Rod would need if it were ever inducted into the Hall of Fame. It is only from the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that the United States can be said to fulfill the basic conditions of political equality required in a democracy. Nevertheless, measured not in relation to its past but in relation to its contemporaries, American democracy in the 21st century is drying up. The Democracy Index assesses one hundred and sixty-seven countries each year, on a scale ranging from “full democracy” to “authoritarian rule”. In 2006, the United States was a “full democracy”, the seventeenth most democratic nation in the world. In 2016, the index classified the United States for the first time as an “imperfect democracy”, and since then American democracy has become even more imperfect. Of course, the United States still has neither Rome nor Berlin to walk. It has not saved the nation from disinformation, tribalization, domestic terrorism, human rights violations, political intolerance, social media crowd rule, white nationalism, d ‘a criminal president, of the nobility of Congress, of a corrupt presidential administration, of attacks on the press, paralyzing polarization, undermining elections and epistemological chaos which is the only air that totalitarianism can breathe.

Nothing sharpens the appreciation of democracy to the point of testifying to its demolition. Mussolini called Italy and Germany “the largest and strongest democracies in the world today,” and Hitler liked to say that with Nazi Germany, he had achieved “beautiful democracy.” Which prompted American political columnist Dorothy Thompson to point out to the fascist state, “If he wants to call himself democratic, we’d better find another word for what we have and what we want.” In the 1930s, the Americans did not find another word. But they worked to decide what they wanted, to imagine and build it. Thompson, who had been a foreign correspondent in Germany and Austria and interviewed the Führer, said in a column that reached eight million readers, “Make sure you know what you are preparing to defend.”

