Caregivers of people with dementia have a difficult choice to make. As patients are increasingly separated from reality, is it better to remind them of the facts that keep them attached to the present? Or is it more merciful to let loved ones withdraw into their memories, far from the details of their life?

This is the question Robert Kornberg faced after the death of his father, Isidore. In the final episode of the documentary series The New Yorker, Robert examines his parents’ partnership through the lens of its end. Her mother Sarah was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a few years before Isidore’s death. Isidore took care of her until her own health deteriorated, leading to two heart attacks in three months. He recovered from the first but not from the second.

The film, which animates the couple’s life through a stream of photos and archival videos, dates back to the time when Robert visited Sarah to deliver the news of Isidore’s death. At first, Sarah is mistaken, thinking that her message concerns her father, rather than her husband. Robert repeats the news, gently, but Sarah remains confused. He tries again, stating his father’s full name. She finally thinks she understands. “Oh,” she replies, “he was a very nice man.”

The insensitivity of Sarah’s comment and her inability to grasp the reality of widowhood is a shock. Robert, determined to pass on this crucial news – how could he allow him to remain ignorant? – keep trying. When the dam ends up breaking, she is blinded by her loss, but also, strikingly, by the recognition of her own mental decline.

The rules governing truth in medicine have never been set. For much of the last century, therapy called reality orientation, which aims to give dementia patients the facts of their lives in order to reduce their confusion, has dominated the practice of care. In recent decades, however, the field has moved away from honesty. In an article for this magazine published in 2018, Larissa MacFarquhar reported how nursing homes are built to mimic environments that patients might have experienced in their childhood, using historical details and artifacts. These outward signs, she writes, “give people in later stages of the disease the impression that life is still what it was.”

The tactic of dropping patients’ forgetfulness and outdated knowledge, through staging and conversation, is popular today in part because it can be so difficult to tell patients hard truths. A person to whom he is reminded, each time he asks her husband, that he has died, for example, may experience repeated and undue pain. We can see humanity saying, instead, that it went out to the grocery store. (A person with dementia will eventually forget that they asked the question, after all.)

For some, such an approach to the white lie is a justified and compassionate deviation; for others, it is simply lying, and therefore a loss of confidence. The natural question, of course, is whether an intermediate approach is possible. MacFarquhar describes a treatment model by which caregivers do not communicate expensive information or morally questionable false information. Instead, in such a scheme, they allow patients to live largely in their memories, and they seek to validate emotions without directly contradicting real life.

Robert, thinking about how to speak to his mother, adopts such a philosophy of compromise. Shortly after the sudden moment when Sarah understood the fact of the death of her husband, she forgot again. Robert decides not to reprint the fact of Isidore’s death on Sarah, but he also does not explain the absence of his father. With a tremor in his voice, he decides, “Let her remember what she remembers.”

There is a coda. A few days after Isidore’s funeral, says Robert, he noticed a flashing light on his parents’ answering machine. It was an inadvertently recorded conversation between her mother and father – their last before Isidore’s death. At a time when her mother’s memory of her own husband had faded or, according to some measures, had evaporated, here is a crystallized proof of their life together. The conversation, which you can hear in the video above, is not extraordinary; in fact, it’s pretty commonplace. In it, Isidore tells Sarah that he loves her and she says that she loves him too. He asks him to be patient while he recovers from his heart attack, and says that they will soon be reunited.

