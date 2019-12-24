advertisement

The impressive floor-length windows of the Opal Tower in Sydney remained covered in dust for almost a year.

The once magnificent view of the city and the bicentennial park of the 36-story building has been increasingly obscured this year after serious structural defects in the tower were discovered on Christmas Eve.

But about two months ago the window cleaners finally returned and the residents had restored their views just in time for the holiday season.

advertisement

On December 18, tower builder Icon Co announced that the final apartment would be returned to its owners after almost a year and only a week before Christmas.

“While today marks a significant milestone, we recognize the inconvenience and cooperation between owners and tenants over the past year and are grateful for their support,” said Icon Brown’s CEO, Nicholas Brown.

Last year, residents had to endure dust, workers taking over their elevators and parking lots, construction noise, and blockage of their view by scaffolding and other materials. The residents now hope that the disruption will soon be a thing of the past.

One owner, Tom *, is now looking forward to celebrating his first New Year’s Eve in his apartment and enjoying the spectacular view of the city skyline.

It was a tough year for the owners of the landmark building, which was once praised for its unique triangular design and attractive sky gardens.

Tom recalls that when he first inspected his future apartment, he tried to hide his excitement from the real estate agent.

“It has a breathtaking view of the city, it is breathtaking,” he said.

“It is a beautiful building, the fittings and fittings were all of high quality.”

But the building’s premium figure was tarnished on Christmas Eve, about three months after Tom moved in, when there was a continuing alarm throughout the building.

Many residents initially ignored the evacuation sign until they saw a growing number of fire engines outside.

Tom was grateful to be home at this time so that he could take his dog with him during the evacuation.

“I didn’t feel anything, but some people on the lower levels said they felt movement like a slight earthquake,” he said. “I can imagine that it would have been pretty annoying.”

It later turned out that large cracks had been discovered at level 10, but this would only be the beginning.

Tom said some people were very scared and even hysterical when they evacuated.

Residents were asked to wait in a nearby park, but as the afternoon began and the temperatures grew colder, they began to realize that they were not allowed to return to their homes.

“There were some very small children around … and what I finally remembered was that it was Christmas Eve,” said Tom.

“There were children who had Christmas presents in the building and were unable to get to them. So it was a little sad.”

Tom said he called his daughter, who was “horrified” when she heard what had happened.

“I got out of the area but a lot of people couldn’t go there,” he said. “You had to find temporary accommodation.”

Most residents were allowed to return home on Christmas Day, but were evacuated two days later when more cracks were discovered at level 4. Damage was also found at level 16.

The residents stayed in hotels and other temporary accommodation for weeks until an interim report by the NSW government indicated that the return was safe for them.

The astonishing cost to residents of residential buildings was first disclosed in court documents filed with the NSW Supreme Court earlier this month that said more than $ 10 million was spent.

Icon released another statement on December 18 that more than $ 11 million was spent on moving expenses covering hotel, rental and leasing, security, pet accommodation, moving staff, furniture storage, insurance, and transportation.

Attempts are now being made to claim these costs from the WSP civil engineers who, in his view, were responsible for design errors that led to the problems in the Opal Tower.

However, in a statement to news.com.au, WSJ announced that the building was not constructed in accordance with the design drawings and that Icon’s request would be fully defended in late January.

The cross claim is part of a class action lawsuit filed by residents against the Sydney Olympic Park Authority (SOPA), which owned the property on which the Opal Tower was built and which still has 11 affordable housing units.

Since then, SOPA has filed counterclaims against the builder Icon, the developer Ecove and its subsidiary Australian Ave Developments Pty Ltd. filed.

While an exact number has not been provided, the class action is expected to reach millions.

RENT CANCELED AS A CRISIS

The building’s reputation appears to have suffered a blow, and Icon is now trying to provide an unprecedented 20-year repair warranty in addition to its own reputation.

“We believe that the Opal Tower is now the safest building in Australia when it comes to structural integrity,” said Nicholas Brown, CEO of Icon.

The complex’s apartments, which were once sold for more than $ 2 million, appear to be empty this year, although a two-bedroom unit was sold to Icon in August for $ 950,000.

A resident of the Opal Tower told news.com.au that her rent had also been reduced after the evacuation.

The resident, who refused to be named, said she had paid $ 600 a week for a two-bedroom unit before the evacuation, but is now paying only $ 450.

She said that she likes to live in the building and enjoy the beautiful view. She also trusted that it was safe, but her mother was concerned and didn’t want her to stay.

“My mother really wants me out of here and is ready to buy me for rent somewhere,” she said.

Other residents that news.com.au spoke to were also confident that the building was safe.

Ilya Levchenko lived in the building with his wife and two children when it was vacated on Christmas Eve, and he said he was happy to continue living there.

“It’s a nice place and if the place is safe, I’m happy to stay,” he said.

The evacuation of the Opal Tower and a second evacuation of the Mascot Towers building in Sydney in June helped trigger the much-needed changes in the construction industry.

RELATED: The Opal Tower Interim Report Reveals Design and Construction Problems

RELATED: Report Reveals Big Problems In The Construction Industry

RELATED: Faulty process that approved the opal tower

EVACUATION IGNITIONS IMPORTANT REFORMS

The evacuations made it clear that the builders had no eye on the design changes and that after the six-year legal guarantee expired, it was difficult for the homeowners to claim damages for major defects.

In October, the New South Wales government announced changes, including a registration system for the construction industry, and forced developers to comply with “declared designs”.

The reforms, which only apply to future developments, have also made it clear that builders have a duty of care towards homeowners that makes it easier for owners to take compensation measures.

The private certifier McKenzie Group Consulting, who signed off on the Opal Tower, was also reprimanded and fined $ 50,000.

“SOME SAID THAT THEY NEVER RETURN”

While the legal steps are likely to take years to complete, Tom said the residents continue with their lives.

“I moved on,” he said.

“Some people said days after (the evacuation) that they would never return and I understand these reactions … but it’s not as bad or serious as Mascot Towers, where there was a lot of bad work.

“This will hit some people for a while, but then it will calm down.

“For most of us, our lives have normalized.”

In particular, Tom is looking forward to hosting his first New Year’s Eve in the apartment and enjoying the breathtaking views of the city that he missed last year.

“I love living here,” he said. “It is a great area with restaurants and I have a breathtaking view of the city. It is breathtaking and it is a beautiful building.

“When people come here for the first time, they’ll blow them away.”

* Name has been changed

Continue the conversation @ charischang2 | continue charis.chang@news.com.au

advertisement