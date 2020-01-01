advertisement

Buildings

January 1, 2020 Cynthia Shahan

Park Avenue Green from Bright Power is the largest certified Passive House in North America and received an honorable mention in the Multifamily category at the Passive Projects Awards.

December 18, 2019

This is such a nice story to share in 2020. A thank you to Park Avenue Green.

Passivhaus, or passive house, is: “A standard that uses different principles of insulation, passive solar control and energy-efficient building methods to create buildings that require very little fuel or electricity input to meet the need for heating and cooling. . “

The largest residential building built according to the Passive House US (PHIUS) standard in the US and the largest passive house building in North America was created at the end of 2019 for low-income tenants and others. Park Avenue Green worked with Bright Power on various existing buildings. The two pushed the passive envelope further with good housing for everyone.

Please note, everyone who says makes no effort to try passive house standards for lower income developments. This combines social ethics and the passive house higher standard of sustainability. Park Avenue Green has 154 low-income housing units in this development (46 of which are for homeless people previously). So, for all no-sayers who claim that it cannot be a low income, think again.

The designers and architects, Curtis + Ginsberg Architects, write:

“The development provides much-needed low-income housing to the Melrose neighborhood while integrating the most modern building technology and creating a community of environmentally friendly homes. A gallery and affordable artists’ studios are located on the ground floor for the non-profit Spaceworks, leaving room for local artists visible from the street.

Bright Power agrees:

“Park Avenue Green is an example of sustainable, affordable building and it’s great to have Bright Power and our partners at Omni New York LLC and Curtis + Ginsberg Architects recognized by PHIUS,” said Tyler Davis, New Construction Manager at Bright Power.

“Park Avenue Green shows that you can build energy-efficient, multi-family-friendly residential buildings in New York City, and we will continue to apply the lessons learned from this project to our future work.”

The design integrates storm resistance characteristics, another plus for low incomes who often find the most difficult experiences during climate emergencies. Architects, Curtis + Ginsberg Architects point out the virtues of the design for rough weather influences. The building is a highly insulated, thoroughly sealed building shell and includes combined heat and power, an extremely efficient heating and cooling system with variable coolant flow (VRF). There is a series of photovoltaic panels on the roof.

Approach in low-income projects with the neighborhoods in mind, often find success in hiring the nearby. Bright Power kept construction costs creatively low – “In addition to reducing oversized equipment and moving systems, Bright Power collaborated with Passive House Institute US (PHIUS +) to obtain specific project components from local manufacturers – leading to the initial costs for Omni lowered and yet strict performance requirements were met. “

We have come a long way from the first NAPHC in Bemidiji, MN, where we had 30 attendees.

December 19, 2019

Llyod Alter praises the stupid coffin designs in this large passive house project. There have been many beautiful, beautiful images of passive houses. For busy urban environments, however, it is not always about the outside, but about the inside and sustainability. Alter goes further:

“It’s time for a revolution in the way we look at buildings, citing Nick Grant:” Passivhaus lawyers want to point out that Passivhaus doesn’t have to be a box; but if we are serious about delivering Passivhaus for everyone, we must think within the box and stop apologizing for houses that look like houses – or, in this case, an apartment building.

“I also quoted Jo Richardson and David Coley on how we need a revolution in what architects currently find acceptable for what houses should look and feel like. That is quite a challenge – but making every component of society low in carbon will require nothing less than a revolution. “”

Image from Curtis + Ginsberg Architects, Park Avenue Green

About the author

