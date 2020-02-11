advertisement

What seemed like an impossible scenario a few weeks ago could happen. The largest mobile show of the year can be canceled, which would be a first in the long history of the Mobile World Congress.

Every year the biggest technical names go to Barcelona, ​​Spain, for most of a week to unveil all their new products. The most important smartphones, tablets, PCs and new technologies of the year are all revealed and demonstrated during the show. MWC has only become bigger and bigger in recent years, just as the smartphone became the most important personal computer for many people. MWC 2020 is approximately two weeks away, but the outbreak of the Wuhan corona virus can lead to the cancellation of the entire event.

The GSMA has said a couple of times in recent weeks that it is not going to cancel the show, but corona virus reports from China give an increasingly poorer picture of the new flu-like illness. More than 40,000 people were infected in almost two months, with the virus killing more than 1,000 patients.

The fact that China, the cause of the disease, has not been able to fully contain the corona virus has convinced several leading tech companies to skip MWC this year. The growing list of technology companies that have withdrawn from MWC has prompted GSMA and Barcelona to reconsider the event.

According to the Spanish-language site La Vanguardia, the GSMA will hold a meeting on Friday to decide on the future of this year’s show.

The list of companies that have withdrawn from MWC so far includes TCL, Intel, Vivo, NTT Docomo, Amazon, Sony, Nvidia, Ericsson, ZTE and LG. Umidigi, Amdocs and Gigaset have also announced that they will skip the show. Some companies announced the cancellation of scheduled press events, but remained present at the show. Others said they will send employees who are not based in China to reduce the risk of an outbreak.

The existing cancellations can, however, make up around 10% of the rented space at the location. The most affected part of the show is Hall 3, where usually the most popular technology companies in the industry come together, an area that receives more traffic throughout the week. However, the report notes that preparations are still ongoing in the Fira region, where the show takes place every year, while employees continue to assemble booths for the event.

The report notes that the fear of coronavirus becomes greater than the huge list of attendees. Allegedly hotels have started registering cancellations, with an example like the Gremi d’Hotels in Barcelona. However, it is unclear how many people have canceled their bookings. An investigator is already urging the GSMA and local authorities to cancel the event, saying that busy events such as press conferences and stands increase the risk of transfer and that a single case would be sufficient to prevent an outbreak in the region to cause.

The cancellation of the event would deprive the Barcelona region of around EUR 492 million in revenue, the report said. However, the costs for dealing with a possible coronavirus outbreak in the region cannot be quantified. The GSMA expected about 110,000 attendees at this year’s event, a figure that would have helped surpass last year’s record visit with 109,000 guests.

