January 7, 2020 Steve Hanley

The Los Angeles Times reports that the Bureau of Land Management, which is in charge of all federal countries, has signed a plan to build the largest solar power plant in the US – 690 megawatts for 7,100 acres along Interstate 15, around 30 miles northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada. Two other large solar parks are already active in the area. The only thing left before the project continues is a final public comment period of 90 days. The Gemini solar park is expected to be fully operational in December 2023.

The $ 1 billion Gemini project is being developed by Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and Arevia Power and will contain large-scale storage batteries, although few specifications on the storage component of the project have been released at this time. It will supply power to NV Energy, the largest public utility in Nevada. NV Energy has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with the developers and has agreed to pay $ 38.44 per megawatt hour for electricity during that period.

David Scaysbrook, co-founder and managing partner of Quinbrook, says: “Gemini intends to show on a large scale what we believe to be one of the most promising technological developments in the field of renewable energy. The project will demonstrate the possibility to link solar PV technology to battery storage to capture Nevada’s abundant renewable solar energy source and use it to deliver cheap energy to NV Energy customers and keep the light on long after the sun sets. “

The addition of Gemini and two other solar energy plus storage projects “allows us to extend the benefits of renewable energy to times when the sun is not shining,” said Doug Cannon, president and CEO of NV Energy in December. “Today’s decision brings our customers the environmental and price benefits of cheap solar energy. We are proud to be able to deliver a vision of sustainable energy to our customers that also supports Nevada’s economic and sustainability goals. “

Nevada has recently passed legislation stipulating that state-owned utilities must obtain 50% of their electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and 100% by 2050. NV Energy obtained 24% of its electricity from renewable sources in 2018.

The Gemini project “would mean a significant increase in renewable energy capacity for Nevada and the West,” said Tim Smith, district manager of BLM for Southern Nevada, in a recent press release. “The BLM actively supports the America First Energy Plan of the Department of the Interior, an” all of the above “strategy that supports energy development on public lands,” said Smith.

And therein lies a potential problem for proponents of renewable energy and environmental groups. “All of the above” means fracking for natural gas, mining for coal or drilling for oil can all take place on federal grounds and are in accordance with BLM land management guidelines. Proponents of clean energy should be pleased that the Gemini solar park is progressing, but may be less happy if the BLM announces new permits for fossil fuel projects. But what sauce is for the goose is the sauce for the gander. The government gives and the government takes away.

Environmentalists are upset that the Gemini project can endanger hundreds of desert turtles, a species that fights back from near extinction. Defenders of Wildlife, the National Parks Conservation Association and the Sierra Club sent letters of comment to the Bureau of Land Management expressing the danger to the animals.

“There is no justification for this project that outweighs the importance of the desert turtle, its habitat, and the obligations of BLM to use its full authority to take action to help restore this endangered species,” Jeff Aardahl, a biologist with defenders of Wildlife, wrote in September. The environmental groups would prefer to see solar systems on the roof spread over Las Vegas and solar power plants on affected countries instead of the Nevada desert.

The conflict between renewable energy and endangered species is a tricky one. Proponents of renewable energy should always be sensitive to the needs of the environment instead of roughly running across the country as fossil fuels and pipelines have always done. We must be better than the forces of darkness embodied by Koch Industries and the rest of the fossil fuel cabal.

