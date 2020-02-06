advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The Philam Life 7s Football League pulls out all the stops and welcomes its fifth season on Saturday.

The seven-on-one soccer competition begins on Saturday at five locations, namely the McKinley Stadium in Taguig, Muntinlupa, Clark, Bacolod and Davao, while the stage of Iloilo will open on February 15th.

A total of 80 teams play on each match day, including 24 in the men’s section, 10 in the women’s section and 48 in the youth section.

League founder Anton del Rosario, former defender of the Philippine Azkals, said that the expansion of seven-a-side football was the main priority of the tournament, which led to the idea of ​​opening games on the country’s three major islands.

“One of the things we wanted to focus on was expanding into these locations,” said del Rosario during a press conference on Thursday at Belle and Dragon in Makati.

“We wanted to make sure that we all agreed and worked together. We sat down with all the operators and prepared them all for the start this weekend. “

Batangas was originally scheduled to attend this weekend’s celebrations, but the organizers decided to push it back after the eruption of the Taal volcano interfered with daily life in the province.

