advertisement

LeBron James scored 31 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers host, who lost to Anthony Davis with a back injury, crushed the New York Knicks 117-87 on Tuesday night.

James, who was a game-time decision due to an illness, converted six of the Lakers’ 17 3-pointers.

Davis left the game with 2:45 remaining in the third quarter when he came down hard on the floor after losing his balance in a collision with the Knicks’ Julius Randle under the basket. He did not return.

advertisement

Davis finished with five points on 2-of-8 rebounds, six rebounds and three steals in 28 minutes. He also had two blocks after recording eight blocks Sunday against the Detroit Pistons.

The X-rays on David’s bottom were negative. Coach Frank Vogel said Davis would undergo more testing late Tuesday, with the squad providing an update on Wednesday.

Kyle Kuzma scored 16 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 15 and Avery Bradley added 12 for the Lakers, who won their sixth straight game. Danny Green finished with 11 points.

Rookie defender RJ Barrett scored 19 points at the top of the Knicks who were without top scorer Marcus Morris Sr. with a sore neck. Randle, a former Laker, had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Elfrid Payton contributed 12 points. New York threw its third straight game.

After leading 26-21 after a quarter, the Lakers opened a double-digit lead in the second.

A bucket by Barrett allowed the Knicks to close the deficit at 32-30 less than three minutes into the quarter, but the Lakers closed the first half with a 30-15 lead for a 62-45 advantage at the break. They outscored the Knicks 36-24 in the second.

In the third, Los Angeles increased the margin to as many as 21 points before taking an 85-70 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Their 11-3 run to open the fourth gave the Lakers a 96-73 lead after a bucket by Caldwell-Pope.

Knicks forward Bobby Portis was ejected early in the second quarter with a flagrant 2 foul after hitting Caldwell-Pope in the head with a kick.

– Starting the media level

advertisement