Avery Bradley sparked a third-quarter drive with a 3-pointer Monday night as the Los Angeles Lakers, trailing the first half, blasted the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers for a 128-99 win.

LeBron James scored a game-high 31 points while Dwight Howard scored 21 points and 15 rebounds away from the bench, helping the Lakers win their ninth straight as they grab Cleveland’s two-game winning streak.

Kevin Love (21 points, 11 rebounds) and Tristan Thompson (17 points, 10 rebounds) had two doubles for the Cavaliers, who had opened a six-game road trip with victories in Detroit and Denver.

Love, Darius Garland and Thompson each had a punch while Cleveland scored the first six points of the game on its way up to an 11-point lead in the first quarter and a 14-point advantage in the second.

The Lakers rallied within 48-47 with half of the half, and they still trailed 56-55 after a Garland run in the fifth minute of the third quarter.

Bradley’s 3-pointer with 7:38 left in the third gave Los Angeles the lead for good and began a 13-0 burst that also included a three-point play by James. JaVale McGee’s jumper with 5:10 left in the closing period gave the Lakers a 68-56 lead.

The Lakers increased by 14 at the end of the quarter and gradually retired over the last 12 minutes in a two-match homeland game.

James’s 31 points came in shooting 12 of 16 from the floor. He also found time for an eight assists in the game.

Bradley finished with 12 points, and he was followed by Kyle Kuzma with 11 and Danny Green and Alex Caruso with 10 each.

The Lakers dropped the Kavaliers 54.5 percent to 44.7 percent.

The five Cavaliers starters scored in double figures, with Collin Sexton (16), Garland (16) and Cedi Osman (15) joining Love and Thompson in contrast.

The Cavaliers shot just 7-for-25 in 3-point attempts, with Osman accounting for four of the seven successes. The Lakers struck out 11 of 30 attempts from behind the arc.

