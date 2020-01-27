advertisement

Sport is rarely just about sport. You just need to remember that El Salvador and Honduras went to war over the outcome of a soccer game to understand that. The long essay is the natural living space of the great sports author, who gives him space and gives him the opportunity to deal with his topic.

Unfortunately, the long-shaped sports attachment is almost completely missing in India. As far as I know, The Cricket Monthly, the online partner of ESPNCricinfo, is the only platform. And that’s for a sport. Caravan magazine has occasionally published an essay, which in turn focuses on cricket.

Some of the most famous sports related pieces were The Silent Season of a Her, Gay Talese’s profile about baseball legend Joe di Maggio, Roger Federer as a religious experience by David Foster Wallace and essays on participatory journalism by writers like Paul Gallico and energetic George Plimpton. Malcolm Gladwell’s The Art of Failure follows the tradition of the New York essay. Over the years, John Updike (golf), A. J. Leibling (boxing), Haruki Murakami (running), Ring Lardner (baseball), Martin Amis (tennis) and Don Delillo have featured on the pages of this magazine.

Last year, Wright Thompson, the ESPN author and own legend, The Cost of These Dreams, published a collection of essays on sports. John Grisham, better known in another genre, wrote: “Full of characters, suffering, courage, conflict and lively details.” Compassion and a gift for approaching the topic from an unusual perspective.

Failures are often more interesting than sporting successes; It is Don Bradman’s last innings zero that arouses the imagination overall in the context of his incredible success. There’s something to say when sport greats are captured in their late years. Thompson’s essay on Michael Jordan is a good example. The legend, which now weighs 246 pounds, fantasized about when he was younger and weighed 218 pounds. There are too many vignettes of Jordan’s analysis as he watches TV and catches up with his comment more accurately and accurately than the commentators.

Muhammad Ali – inevitably – numbers too. But at an angle. Ali fought 50 men. Only one has disappeared, says Thompson, and is starting to find him. “Sweet Jimmy (Ali’s opponent) is gone,” Thompson writes, “he hasn’t left a record, he doesn’t exist on paper, only in the minds of those who are left in Overtown. He won’t be there for long.”

Many of Ali’s opponents have slipped out of life and memory. The first, Tunney Hunsaker, spent days in a coma; The last time Trevor Berbick was beaten to death with a steel pipe. Many went to prison. Many have gone mad – Jerry Quarry, Jimmy Ellis – because of dementia pugilistica.

Ali himself could not avoid the devastation of his sport. There are only a few winners in boxing. So it’s no wonder that some of the best sports fonts concern boxing.

