Although the Meadow Park Sports Center (MPSC) fitness center expansion project is “on time and on budget,” the busy recreational facility continues to struggle with the lack of lifeguards – and some non-technical issues.

The continuing lack of lifeguards – despite the addition of six new part-time lifeguards – means that the changed pool hours will continue for the time being.

“We are working with the BC Lifesaving Society and would like to learn about a new process that will make pool lifeguard certifications from Canada, Australia and the UK more transferable,” said Mayor Jack Crompton, who could not, however, tell when this change could occur.

“We’re also looking into ways to lower the cost of certification courses for lifeguards in the new year.”

Lifeguards at the MPSC start at $ 23.43 an hour, up 12 percent instead of the benefits.

There are currently two permanent part-time employees, 18 casual employees (some with good availability and others less) and 24 on-call employees.

The total working time required in a day is 40 hours on average, which corresponds to approximately 8 to 12 lifeguards who work every day.

But the problem isn’t specific to Whistler, Sean Healy said with the B.C. Recreation and Parks Association, which has heard of similar bottlenecks across the province and even in London and Beijing.

Part of the problem is that activity has grown in popularity and more and more retirees are using it as a way to stay active, Healy said.

“While the training agencies continue to train the same number of people each year, with swimming becoming more popular and the population growing, but also getting older … this is starting to burden the leisure services of this kind,” he said.

Another factor is the increase in “boutique services” such as B. private swimming lessons.

“We also have a very low birth rate and also a low immigration rate, and these factors also play a role,” said Healy. “This is not just about water sports, but across all industries.”

In some parts of the province, the lifeguard can pay $ 30 to $ 35 more, he noted.

“So it can literally be a good career choice,” he said.

However, staff shortages are not the only problem that has recently impacted working hours at MPSC.

The steam bath, sauna, and whirlpool have been closed due to problems in the past few weeks, Crompton said.

“The steam bath was closed for about three weeks because of a broken steam generator that the manufacturer rebuilt,” he said.

“The conversion takes about half the time it takes to order a new generator (which would take six weeks). Steam generators are customized for each facility so that they cannot just be bought off the shelf.”

The cost of rebuilding is approximately $ 6,000 compared to approximately $ 12,000 for a full generator replacement.

The sauna was out of action from December 7th to 11th after some electrical elements were damaged, probably because people had poured water over the rocks above the elements, Crompton said.

“There is a sign that clearly says no water should be poured over the elements,” he said. “We ask the public not to pour water over the elements, please.”

According to Crompton, MPSC maintenance had spare parts in stock, but had to wait for an electrician and an installer to install them. The repair was included in the MPSC’s operating budget.

In the meantime, the whirlpool was closed after water samples showed a high content of “total dissolved solids”, which, according to a RMOW spokesman, occurs when “bathers are under heavy stress”.

The whirlpool has been emptied and refilled and is back in operation.

The fitness center project, which includes the expansion of the cardio room and the expansion of the stretching room, is expected to be completed by April.

In June, Whistler Council TM Builders Inc., the only company that made an offer, placed a separate vote for an order worth $ 1.4 million (see Pique, June 13, 2019).

The project is also supported by an anonymous $ 400,000 donation.

“Meadow Park is an extremely popular facility that is used a lot,” said Crompton.

“Our community wants it to be as open as possible, and we are responding and working hard to make it happen.”

