Laboratory testing funded by a South Carolina newspaper found that a community’s water supply near one of the state’s largest military bases contained a high proportion of a toxic chemical

The post and courier paid researchers from the University of Rhode Island to test tap water at Crescent Mobile Home Park near Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter County.

The researchers found significant amounts of a compound known as PFOS, according to the newspaper. Such chemicals have been linked to a variety of health problems, including cancer, liver, and thyroid problems. They have been used by the military in fire-fighting foam since the 1970s.

The EPA recommended limit is 70 parts per trillion, but the trailer park water sample contained chemical concentrations of 96 parts per trillion, the newspaper said.

A 2019 Air Force environmental study found that the same chemical occurs in the groundwater below the base and that the mobile home park gets its water from less than a mile away from the contamination. It was also suspected that the chemicals might have spread on the base. However, the newspaper reported that neither state nor federal officials wanted to test groundwater at Crescent or in neighboring communities.

The Air Force has made several promises to replace drinking water sources if significant contamination is found and the pollutants can be attributed to Shaw.

This could mean that the Air Force is paying for an advanced filter system to remove the chemicals from the drinking water well. Or the military has to connect the communities to another public water source.

None of these options have been implemented so far.

Air Force spokesman Mark Kinkade said the military would take into account The Post and Courier’s laboratory results, but would need to conduct its own tests in a state-recognized laboratory before deciding whether to replace drinking water at Crescent.

