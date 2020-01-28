advertisement

The Labor Party has announced that it will not make “big promises” on tax cuts, but will instead focus on a multi-billion dollar program for housing, health, and childcare when it is part of the next government.

Party leader Brendan Howlin said other party’s tax promises were “fraudulent” when he told Fine Gael about “wasting the economic upturn” and spending too much on the new national children’s hospital, “which should never have cost as much as €”, came up 2 trillion. “

“We need a children’s hospital. But we don’t need the most expensive hospital in the world,” Howlin said.

The party released its election manifesto on Tuesday morning and promised to build 80,000 homes on public land with a 16 billion euro fund over the next five years.

This fund will be partially funded with EUR 5 billion from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and EUR 4 billion from the “Rainy Day” fund for residential property.

The party has also announced that it will fund local government to develop a house insulation system that will eventually reach a goal of 100,000 households a year.

The party also reiterated its proposal to freeze rents for three years alongside temporary rent ceilings, and reiterated that the statutory retirement age will remain at 66.

constitution

Labor has also proposed constitutional reform and the series of resulting changes in a collective referendum for the population.

However, Mr. Howlin admitted that the plan might be “high”. According to the manifesto, the party plans to set up a convention to propose a modernized constitution.

Brendan Howlin criticized Fine Gael for “wasting the economic recovery”. Photo: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

“Instead of continuing to gradually change the constitution, we will ask groups of citizens and experts to listen to the wider public and make recommendations for a comprehensive modernization and reform of the constitution.” People in an omnibus referendum. “

Mr. Howlin said, “Maybe that’s a little high. We think a lot in the party. Instead of engaging endlessly in societal changes, at least we have to talk.

“I’m not saying it will actually happen, but we should give time and space to think about it.” It also said that future European elections would be organized using a single national constituency.

With regard to the judiciary, the party announces that it will conduct a “cost-benefit” review of the investigative commissions and special investigations and “reduce those who are unlikely to justify the legal costs.”

In terms of health, the party has pledged to end what it calls the “de facto HSE recruitment embargo” and to implement an “investment plan to provide more hospital beds”.

Mr. Howlin said that the manifesto had been tasted and that their five-year spending plan totaled € 13 billion. The manifesto’s other commitments include extending sugar tax to other processed foods, using that money to fund free primary school meals, and withdrawing tax credits for people with an income of more than EUR 100,000.

They also want to double the bank levy.

