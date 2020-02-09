advertisement

It’s no secret: The Kona Coast on the Big Island of Hawaii is legendary. Hot and dry – and known for its decadent coffee and beautiful landscapes with black lava rolling in the blue-blue sea – the Kona region has an appealing royal family history. This was the playground of Hawaii’s largest king, the Great Kamehameha. Apparently he knew something. And apparently homeowners in Kohanaiki – one of Hawaii’s most exclusive and sought-after private housing communities – have been caught.

Situated just five minutes from Kona International Airport to the stunning, boiling-in Kona Coast International Airport, Kohanaiki is a luxurious, beach-focused golf community that has redefined Hawaii’s private club experience. But golf (Rees Jones’s extraordinary golf course features more ocean holes than any course in Hawaii) and the beach (there are more than two kilometers of coastline within development) is just the tip of the iceberg (there’s not much ice in Hawaii) in Kohanaiki.

Kohanaiki Development, which includes a magnificent 450-acre sweep of the ocean on the famous west side of the island, is a culturally rich place where conservation and sustainability are essential. The land is sacred and filled with petroglyphs, ancient trails, shrines, rock walls, old cannon landings, and other historical sites and monuments. And all this – including conservation of rare anchialine ponds, endangered wildlife and pristine marine habitat – is woven into the fabric that makes Kohanaiki what it is: a truly unique place with eco-friendly values ​​and a a way of life that transcends typical coastal developments in Hawaii and abroad. The development, which is only 30 percent complete, features large estate homes that start at $ 2.5 million and go up to $ 30 million.

advertisement

“Kohanaiki is committed to environmental sustainability and preservation,” says Chuck Cary, vice president of sales and marketing at Kohanaiki. “Community planning and development is focused on an environmentally sustainable infrastructure that incorporates everything from a reverse osmosis system, which takes fragile water and turns it into water used for irrigating community landscapes, in the restoration of more more than 200 anchialine basins on the property. “

Interestingly, restored ponds and habitat conservation in Kohanaiki have brought back native coastal birds, including the rare Hawaiian style and other migratory birds, and have gained development recognition from Audubon International.

“‘Intelligent luxury’ is a fitting term for Kohanaiki,” says Cary. “We support this through sustainable landscapes, conservation of archaeological sites, conservation of natural resources, eco-sensitive building practices and educational programs that honor island culture.”

Luxury, in general, is certainly a prominent theme in Kohanaiki. The 67,000-square-foot clubhouse – one of the largest and most luxurious ever built in a private community – has everything you could ever think of and more. The lower level, for example, boasts a four-lane alley, a movie theater, craft brewery, and a “secret” cigar room. At the top level, featuring gorgeous views of the golf course and sparkling sea, are restaurants, private dining rooms, a spacious gym, swimming pools, and a full service spa with a relaxation garden, yoga lawn, diving pools, and more. “In short,” says Cary, “Kohanaiki has provided the dream equipment of a private club member.”

Of course, the golf course – a layout designed by Rees Jones that traverses fields of black lava and historic rock shrines – features immaculate terrain conditions, a fine-grained oceanic execution, and, according to Cary, ” the best comfort stations known to mankind. “

While at the center of the community is, of course, the world-class golf course, the beach club and the Professional Team of the Kohaniki Adventures certainly provide some exciting alternatives. Water sports – such as surfing, SUPing, diving, kayaking, and fishing – are readily available. Fully guided lessons, equipment and adventures are paramount to the course for their members and guests.

“Kohanaiki has an atmosphere that is welcoming, relaxing and earthy. Our staff is warm and attentive. We take full advantage of year-round sunlight with equipment and homes that make it possible to live outdoors. Our Canadian members, who are well known for enduring extremely cold weather, should enjoy a slice of paradise here. As does everyone else who calls Kohanaiki at home! “

For those homes, the process of choosing and buying a property varies. You can design and build your own home, have a professional team at Kohanaiki build it for you, or choose from a range of beautiful homes designed by talented architectural firms such as Glazier Le, Zak Architecture, etc.

Once accepted as a member – and if you have chosen to build your own custom home – you can start enjoying your Kohanaiki membership immediately thanks to their Hale Club initiative. A handful of fully furnished, ready-to-move homes are also available. In essence, the Hale Club allows members to enjoy the club during the build process. Hale Club members have up to 45 nights a year to spend in luxury Hale Club homes, which were designed by renowned California architect Shay Zak.

No matter what type of Kohanaiki members ultimately choose, living on the idyllic Kona Coast is the ultimate reward. And the legendary kings and queens of Hawaii’s past of history would agree.

DETAILS

DEVELOPMENT: Kohanaiki

Developer: Kennedy Wilson, Inc.

INFORMATION:kohanaiki.com

LOCATION: Great Island, Hawaii

FAR SHT AV Available: Real estate homes

PRICE RANGE: There are two range of homes available, those in the range of US $ 2.5 million to US $ 4 million and those in the US $ 7 million and price range.

advertisement