advertisement

LOS ANGELES – LeBron James has only been part of the Los Angeles Lakers for 19 months. The west coast is a late stop on an NBA odyssey that has already produced rings, trophies and countless indelible moments in Cleveland and Miami.

But when this revered franchise needed a leader to honor a legend in one of the most traumatic times in its history, James picked up the microphone and stood alone in a golden spotlight at the Staples Center on Friday night.

advertisement

Five days after Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter accident, the simple eloquence of James’ words made most of the arena cheer with tears.

In just four minutes, LeBron’s speech captured the melancholy mood of a city while suggesting that it is possible and necessary to continue after an unthinkable tragedy.

“When I look around this arena, we all grieve,” said James. “We are all hurt. We are all heartbroken. But if you go through such things, the best way to support yourself is on the shoulders of your family.”

Cleveland might be James’ home, but part of him is now permanently purple and gold.

After James ‘heart, humor, and empathy dominated the arena that Bryant had essentially built, he tore away any continuing skepticism in the Lakers’ huge fan base of whether LeBron could really be adopted by LA.

A fan-fueled, 13-year rivalry between Bryant and James over the NBA’s supremacy has left many Lakers lovers skeptical about LeBron’s westward movement, even after Bryant greeted the decision.

When James stepped forward and spoke on this dark day, he emphasized his importance for his new team, before they reach the playoffs together for the first time this spring.

James’ leadership skills were important long before the game this week. Frank Vogel, who had taken a leadership role from Lakers in a terrible time in his first year, said James took the lead at the Lakers’ first team meeting on Tuesday after Bryant’s death and joined to share his grief and memories of a friendly rival.

“I think it really was a tower of strength for all of us,” said Vogel. “He was a great leader for us in this difficult time, both as a good example and just as a leader, and we’re following his lead.”

The Lakers knew that their first return game would be painful, and the pre-game ceremony proved that they were right.

After Usher sang “Amazing Grace”, Bryant’s sonorous voice echoed through the darkened arena as pictures of his life and career flickered above it on the scoreboard. Pictures of Kobe with Gianna were almost too painful to look at.

Finally it was James’ turn. First, he recited the names of all nine victims of the crash in the foggy hills above Calabasas, California.

James had put notes for a speech in the waistband of his warm-up pants, but he pulled them out and emphatically rejected them.

“They asked me to stay on course or whatever it was,” said James. “But Laker Nation, man, I would sell you anything if I read this to you … so I will go straight from the heart.”

Just six days earlier, James overtook Bryant and finished third in the NBA’s career standings. After this game in Philadelphia, he talked extensively about Bryant’s influence on his game and lifestyle, and praised Kobe for everything from his excellent skills to his desire to be a strong father to his four daughters.

Bryant and James spoke on the phone early in the morning – it turned out just a few hours before Bryant died.

“I know we will have a monument to Kobe someday,” James told the Staples Center. “But I consider this a celebration tonight. It is a celebration of 20 years. From blood, from sweat, from tears, from collapsed bodies, from getting up, from sitting, from everything. The countless hours, the determination to be as big as possible. Tonight we’re celebrating the child who came here at 18, retired at 38 and probably became the best father we’ve seen in the past three years, man. Tonight is a feast. “

After the game, James met the media behind the sunglasses and next to Anthony Davis, the other heir to Bryant’s throne, on the Lakers.

James ‘thoughts were still wild after the Lakers’ 127: 119 defeat, in which he missed 13 of his 22 shots and made five sales. His desperation to play better was evident on every mistake, but he still managed 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, while LA’s comeback fell 48 points behind Damian Lillards.

James and the Lakers had to go to Sacramento immediately after the game, but he won’t stop thinking about Bryant as soon as possible.

LeBron had a conversation with his wife earlier in the week during which he got a surprising insight into Bryant, who had long been known as a relentless competitor and sacrificed almost everything to be the best in his profession.

“In the past three years, after all the success he has had – five rings, multiple MVPs, all-star game MVPs, everything on the first team, everything in life, everything in the world, everything in basketball It was like the last three years. I was the happiest I’ve ever seen because I could only be with his daughters, ”said James about Bryant’s resignation.

“When we play this basketball game, we give so much for it, and this is my 17th year, so I know. We give so much for where your family unfortunately gets on the track sometimes. Because if you want to be great in something and you want to be the best, you are so motivated that nothing stands in your way, sometimes not even your own family. “

James then identified a simple lesson from Kobe’s life – and the unimaginable way it ended.

“Embrace the (explicit) from your kids.”

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement