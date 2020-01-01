advertisement

The Los Angeles Kings scored three power-play goals and a short-handed goal in a 5-3 win over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Adrian Kempe had one goal and an assist, Anze Kopitar had two assists, Kyle Clifford, Alex Iafallo, Tyler Toffoli and Martin Frk also scored, and Jonathan Quick made 32 saves for the Kings.

Justin Braun had one goal and one assist, Jakub Voracek had two assists for the second straight game, and Claude Giroux and Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia.

Flying goalie Brian Elliott stopped 11 of 15 shots in the first period before being replaced by Carter Hart to start the second. Hart finished with 13 saves.

The Kings built a 4-0 lead in the first period, the first time they scored at least four goals in the opening period since a 4-0 win over the Minnesota Wild on November 26, 2014.

Clifford had the only equalizer of the first period, scoring on a left-footed kick for a 1-0 lead at 5:31.

Clifford scored a holding penalty 39 seconds later leading to the second goal.

Kopitar sent a pass from the top of the right circle to Iafallo coming through the switches, and Iafallo redirected the puck into the net for a 2-0 lead at 6:57.

Toffoli scored a power-play goal in a comeback after Elliott’s back-breaking save for the 3-0 lead at 8:45.

The Flyers went into their first power play in 16:23 but it was Kempe who scored with a short hand when ending a two-on-one break for a 4-0 lead at 17:52.

Braun made it 4-1 at 14:59 of the second period when his pass focused on Kings defender Matt Roy and on the net.

Frk extended the lead to four at 1:31 of the third period, scoring from the left circle to make the Kings 3-for-3 in the power play.

Giroux scored a power play goal at 7:16 of the third period to make it 5-2, and Laughton scored at 17:08 to make it 5-3.

