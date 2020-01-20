advertisement

Butler Basketball has dropped its last two games and is looking for a big win. What does it take to defeat Villanova on the street?

Butler basketball is in a difficult situation right now. After losing two games in a row in the past week, the Dawgs dropped from 5th to 13th in the AP survey. Now the team has only a few days left to regroup. The toughest challenge in the conference game so far is a real street game against Villanova. Butler is now in danger of falling 3-3 in the game against Big East and falling significantly behind in the regular season in the pursuit of the title.

This is what makes this game so great for the Dawgs. They will desperately try to get back on track after two losses, which is a big challenge. Villanova is currently 9th in the AP survey and has rolled a bit recently. Although the Wildcats haven’t looked particularly impressive in the eye test in recent weeks, there’s no doubt that the team just keeps finding ways to win, and that’s the most important thing.

This will certainly be a big game with a big impact on the Big East standings. After all of this, here’s how the two teams fit on paper to the Philly competition:

Butler No. 13 (15-3, 3-2 BE) at Villanova No. 9 (14-3, 4-1 BE)

NET Ranking: Butler – 7. | Villanova – 17th

KenPom ranking: Butler – 11. | Villanova – 27

Adjusted pace: Butler – 327. | Villanova – 290

Adj. efficiency: Butler – 26. | Villanova – 13

Adj. Def. Efficiency: Butler – 17th | Villanova – 79.

Now let’s dive into this Butler-centric competition preview without further ado. This article will include information about opponents, three keys to success for the Dawgs, and a pre-release version of Hark’s Bark.

