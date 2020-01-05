advertisement

Manchester United fans had hoped senior club officials would shake hands with the unreliable funds available at Old Trafford to sign the players needed to bolster the club as they struggle to reach goals this season.

The lack of midfielders could hamper their season and prevent the Red Devils from reaching their goal this season, which is in the Champions League qualifying next season.

Key midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTomina will not remain in place until the end of the month, with Manchester United needing to sign at least one midfielder for makeup because of the injury to the aforementioned Red Devils midfielder.

advertisement

Manchester United signed Aaron Van-Bisak to a £ 50million deal last summer after joining Crystal Palace in the summer but found him wanting a defensive back.

Leicester City defender Riccardo Pereira is one of the best in the league this season behind Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandez and Tottenham player Christian Eriksen are midfield options.

Manchester United XI after January window: David de Gee; Ricardo Pereira, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Gedson Fernandez, Scott Mactomina, Christian Eriksen; Anthony Martial, Daniel James Ames and Marcus Rashford.

advertisement