THE Kennett River General Store is for sale and provides a rare opportunity for commercial property rights on the Great Ocean Road.

The community in the middle between Lorne and Apollo Bay is a popular stopover for tourists in the footsteps of the resident koalas.

The shop and adjoining three-bedroom residence are in a prime location near the beach and caravan park, and offer an excellent view of the tourist route, which provides a steady stream of customers.

Lorne agent Michael Coutts, Great Ocean Road Real Estate, said the owner offered a start-up that would take several years before the lease with the existing tenant Kafe Koala was completed.

According to Coutts, investors could sit back and achieve a healthy economic return with the opportunity to develop the location further in the future.

“As long as I can remember, there was always a shop there, so you can be sure that it will always be a destination for tourists,” he said.

The flat, fenced, 780 m² property on 15 Great Ocean Road, Kennett River, includes a café, a commercial kitchen and an adjoining house, all within walking distance of the beach, caravan park and river park.

Price hopes are at $ 925,000.

According to Coutts, commercial ownership along the coast was tight, even in Lorne and Apollo Bay. The shops in Wye River and Kennett River were the only stops.

“This is only because of the scarcity, so it is well received in the market. There was a lot of demand via email,” he said.

He said there was room for a renovation that needed the approval of the Council.

“The Wye River General Store was probably completely renovated eight years ago so that you could rejuvenate it, but it will be one you would continue with,” he said.

