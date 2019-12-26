advertisement

Cars

26 December 2019 Guest contributor

Originally published on EVannex.

From Charles Morris

Since its inception, Tesla has gradually expanded to more and more countries – the last count is more than 30. The newest border is Kazakhstan, where the company has recently installed several Superchargers. For Americans, this Central Asian country may seem far from the beaten track, but in fact it is a logical addition to the Tesla empire. It is a relatively prosperous nation with a very strategic location – if you want to drive from Europe (or Russia) to China, you will almost certainly pass through Kazakhstan.

While electric vehicles were circling the world, Kazakhstan soon had to be charged. However, Tesla’s decision to make Kazakhstan the next on the list is certainly due to the enthusiasm of a man named Anuarbek Imanbaev. The first Superchargers from Kazakhstan are now in use at the Talan towers in the capital Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana). The station has 6 Superchargers – 4 in the parking lot at the Ritz-Carlton hotel and 2 in the underground parking lot – with a loading speed of up to 120 kW.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Anuarbek share a laugh.

The story of Mr. Imanbaev is a classic immigrant story that in a certain sense runs parallel with that of Elon Musk. He was born in Kazakhstan and came to the US as a child with a government program. “My father was in the oil and gas industry,” he told me. “It was a two-year program. One year we were in Boston, the second year in Houston, where we actually learned English, and we had to take all this knowledge and go back to Kazakhstan. (But) my father saw the huge opportunity for his children in the US, so we stayed. “

“I went to the University of Texas at Austin and graduated in Petroleum Engineering because Kazakhstan has a lot of oil and gas,” said Anuarbek. “At the time I thought I might go back to work in Kazakhstan and help my people. My father raised us to be patriotic and to give back to our people and our country. “

Anuarbek has worked in the petroleum field for more than 12 years, traveled around the world and managed oil and gas exploration projects for Anadarko. His passion for sustainability eventually clashed with his career. “It came to a point where I just didn’t believe what I was doing anymore, so I stopped one day. My wife and I have been traveling around the world for a year and a half.”

Anuarbek was not ready for his retirement and he soon found a new career. “At a Tesla Leadership Summit, I happened to be sitting next to Matt Holm, the president of the Tesla Owners’ Club in Austin, Texas, one of the best estate agents in Austin,” Anuarbek told me. The two soon discovered that they had much in common. “(Holm is) very dedicated to Tesla. He gives all these parties in Austin for Tesla owners. I just loved his energy. So one day I told him, “I’m going to quit my job – I’m finally moving to Austin and I’m going to be partners with you.” years we moved to Austin. So now (Holm and I) are real estate partners and we are known as the Tesla Realtors from Austin, because we both show our customers around Teslas. “

Anuarbek and Matt Holm with Starman in the Fremont factory in Tesla.

Anuarbek, who describes himself as a natural seller, is a superstar of Tesla referrals – he is responsible for more than 150 referrals and has earned 3 free Teslas, including a fully loaded Model X and a Next Generation Roadster with the SpaceX package ( with rockets)!).

“I not only share the Gospel of Tesla because I love it, but I also contribute to the company by converting these people,” Anuarbek said. “To me it’s like a religious experience.” He convinced many of his colleagues in the oil industry to drive Teslas. “When I left Anadarko two years ago, there were 40 or 50 Tesla (owners) in this oil company, and almost all of them were referrals from me because I would give my car to people and say,” Hey, go drive it. I promise you this will change your life. “”

“I went to car shows and I made a business card (that said)” If you have a question about owning a Tesla, contact an owner for my perspective, “Anuarbek said.” On the back was my referral code. I handed it out to thousands of people. “

Anuarbek is now the vice president of the Austin Tesla Owners’ Club. He has a YouTube channel called Tesla Geeks, and together with Eli Burton (known to visitors to Tesla events like Starman), he produces a weekly podcast about all the things Tesla Tesla Geeks Show calls.

The date of Anuarbek’s destination arrived when he attended the Model Y unveiling event with a group of about 10 friends from Kazakhstan, including a journalist and social media star named Zaure Rozmat. “I am standing in front of Elon Musk and he said:” My dream is once to ride a Tesla from London to Beijing or Shanghai, through Europe and Asia. “That would almost certainly mean traveling through Kazakhstan.” So when Elon said that, I shouted: “Kazakhstan!”

The friends of Anuarbek cheered loudly and Elon got the impression that a delegation from Kazakhstan was in the audience. “Actually, we have some great supporters in Kazakhstan,” Elon said. “We are going to build Superchargers in Kazakhstan. You heard it here. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0761x611nc (/ embed) Elon Musk undertakes to install Tesla Superchargers in Kazakhstan.

Musk kept its promise. He brought Anuarbek into contact with senior executives at Tesla to help advance the process. With the help of his friend Zaure Rozmat, Anuarbek enthusiastically agreed to use their local connections to facilitate Tesla’s access to Kazakhstan.

“I told one of the Tesla execs:” If there is a person out of the 7 billion in the world who should do this, it’s me. ” So he starts to chuckle, he is like: “Man, I love your energy.” I don’t work for Tesla, I am an investor, but as a friend for Elon and for Tesla I flew there to help them, I actually flew around pro deo and spent two or three weeks out there trying to set everything up. We have explored two major cities in Kazakhstan and looked at locations for the service center and Superchargers. ”

Anuarbek met the Prime Minister and other ministers and delivered a speech in Kazakh in which he reminded officials that Kazakhstan is rich in minerals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt – the raw materials of EV batteries. “They welcomed Tesla with open arms,” ​​said Anuarbek. “I told them that this is step one, getting the Superchargers installed. Next year we will install a service center in Almaty, the former financial capital. Towards the end of 2020 we have Supercharging at a few locations and a service center, so that Kazakhstan is put on the map and (Tesla) ships cars there. “

Anuarbek Imanbaev hosts the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin, Minister of Innovation and Technology, Askar Zhumagaliyev and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the US, Erzhan Kazykhanov, along with Zaure Rozmat, The Steppe.

Like Elon, Anuarbek is a man who thinks big, and his ultimate ambition is to turn his homeland into a global EV hub. “I hope that Gigafactory 5 or 6 will be in Kazakhstan. Elon’s dream is to have this gigantic mine with an unlimited supply of lithium, nickel, cobalt, the most important elements you need for a battery, and right next to the mine he is building “A raw material factory. So raw materials go in one end, cars and products come in from the other. You minimize transport costs.”

“Kazakhstan has the supply of all these minerals,” Anuarbek told me. “Most people don’t know how rich Kazakhstan is when it comes to resources. That’s what I’m trying to explain to Tesla. The other part is that Kazakhstan used to be part of the Soviet Union, so the infrastructure for shipping cars , railways and all that is very robust. “

Imanbaev is currently working on a number of senior officials from Kazakhstan to meet Musk in San Francisco. “You know how they invested in technology companies such as Uber, Lyft and Lucid Motors in Saudi Arabia. I’m trying to convince Kazakhstan to do the same – now don’t just sit on your high horse because the oil and gas prices are good. If you want prosperity for your people in 10 years, 15 years, you have to think about … sustainability – solar energy and EVs. “

“Kazakhstan is a very rich country,” Anuarbek said. “There are people with money there. There are nearly a hundred Teslas in Kazakhstan. And that is with no support, no service, no charging infrastructure. People still buy these vehicles and import them to Kazakhstan. “

Anuarbek picks up the Tesla connection with the Kazakh government as Silk Road 2.0. “They are working on upgrading the roads between Europe and China, and it’s all going through Kazakhstan. I’m trying to motivate my country to get into EV space and sustainability in a big way. It’s not just electric vehicles. I really want Kazakhstan’s commitment to green energy, because in the end, if the EV revolution takes place in 10 or 15 years as I think it will be, it will greatly affect the demand for oil. talk to me, because this was my job. “

“And they love Elon and Tesla – as soon as you mention Elon in Kazakhstan, everyone gets excited!” Says Anuarbek. “His fame is a huge advantage in this respect – he is highly regarded around the world for what he does. And I don’t know many companies with people who are so dedicated, who don’t even work for the company. I know many people who work at Tesla, and they all believe in the mission and they are there to help Elon do this. You also have owners and enthusiasts who are diligent about (supporting) Tesla – there are owners all over the world, and that is only going to grow and grow. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FuQYmJfb9og (/ embed) Tesla’s new Superchargers at Talan Towers in Kazakhstan – the history, people and processes that made it all possible.

“So we installed the superchargers at the Ritz Carlton in the Talan Tower,” Anuarbek told me. “It is the only LEED certified building in the whole of Central Asia. I heard that this was one of the fastest projects that Tesla has done. In less than six weeks after they signed a piece of paper, they sent and installed the equipment from Europe. The Superchargers were live and operational on November 13, 2019. And again, this all started when Elon made a promise on stage at the Model Y event, and six months later it’s a done deal. “

Video and photos thanks to Anuarbek Imanbaev / Tesla Geeks

