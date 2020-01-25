advertisement

Kawhi Leonard scored 17 of his 33 points in the crucial third quarter and had his triple-double career as the Los Angeles Clippers defeated host Miami Heat 122-117 on Friday night.

Los Angeles went from six points down to 15 in the third quarter of the game. The Clippers had trailed 15 in the first period.

The Heat, who came into the game with the NBA’s best home record at 20-1, was led by Jimmy Butler, who had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists before coming off with a right foot injury in the fourth quarter. The Heat’s only home losses this season have come against Los Angeles teams – they lost to the Lakers on Dec. 13.

Leonard, who paused in the previous Los Angeles game, also had 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He was named an All-Star starter for the fourth time on Thursday and now has seven straight 30-plus-point games.

Clippers shooting guard Landry Shamet had 22 points.

Miami was without three rotation players: guard Goran Dragic (calf injury), Kendrick Nunn (leg) and Justise Winslow (back).

Because of those injuries, Heat guard Dion Waiters made his season debut. Waiters, who was unhappy with his lack of playing time in the preseason and was suspended three times during the year, scored 14 points in 18 minutes.

Heat rookie guard Tyler Herro, who started in place of Nunn, had 19 points.

Los Angeles was without two injured starters: point guard Patrick Beverley (groin) and forward Paul George (hamstring).

Los Angeles struggled early, trailing 24-9. The waiters entered with 1:38 left in the first quarter and almost immediately launched a misplaced 3rd pointer.

Miami led 30-22 after the first quarter. The Clippers, thanks to the halftime lead at 16 points, cut their deficit to 65-63 at the break. The Clippers survived Leonard’s 2-of-11 shooting in the first half.

Los Angeles took the first lead with 5:43 left in the third quarter on a Leonard jumper. The Clippers finished the quarter with a 15-0 lead, taking a 101-85 lead in the fourth.

Miami cut its deficit to 118-115 on a Waiters 3-pointer with 34 seconds left, but Leonard went 4-of-4 on free throws in the next half to whitewash the decision.

