advertisement

Hidehiko Inagaki joined the Max Planck Florida Institute as a research group leader who dealt with neuronal dynamics and cognitive functions. It aims to demystify the brain functions that underlie decision making and time perception.

JUPITER – When neuroscientist Hidehiko Inagaki looks at seemingly mundane behaviors, his own brain fills with complex questions.

For example, why does the same sandwich or a slice of pizza seen by the same person provoke completely different reactions depending on the situation?

advertisement

“Our behavior depends heavily on information in the brain that we call internal states,” says Inagaki. “Even if we look at the same food, for example, depending on how hungry we are, our reaction may be completely different.”

Inagaki joined the Max Planck Florida Institute last year as head of a research group that focused on neuronal dynamics and cognitive functions. It aims to demystify the brain functions that underlie decision making and time perception.

“During my studies, I had a machine learning research project that asked me how our brains actually work,” he says. “I was really shocked at how little we know about the brain, so I decided to study it.”

Born in Japan, Inagaki received his doctorate from the renowned California Institute of Technology. He won the Max Planck Society’s free float competition, with which he was able to work in over 80 Max Planck laboratories worldwide.

After gaining an insight into American research at CalTech, he decided to stay in the United States.

Hometown: Tokyo. I got my Ph.D. at CalTech, and I now live in Jupiter.

About your research: I am interested in neuro circuits. My main goal is to understand our cognitive and motor functions. It’s a big puzzle. We understand neither time perception nor short-term memory. I am really interested in the stopwatch in the brain. We have no idea which part of the brain is responsible for it. The other thing is the mechanism that controls the action. If you drive, wait a moment and then drive. Some people, like Parkinson’s patients, have difficulty taking action.

Funding source for your laboratory: My funding is internal. Max Planck Florida is surprisingly good in terms of internal funding. I will apply for external funding. I have two people in addition to me.

Best advice you received: My grandfather was a doctor. He always told me to be unique. Don’t follow what other people do. I think I’ve done pretty unique research. Not too many people come to the United States from Japan.

The best science book you’ve ever read: time, love, memory: a great biologist and his quest for the origins of Jonathan Weiner’s behavior. It’s about Seymour Benzer from CalTech. I overlapped with him for a year. Back then, nobody was studying flying. Why study behavior in a fly? It’s just a fly. That was in line with my grandfather’s advice to be unique.

The biggest mistake you made in your career: I wish I had come to the US earlier. I like the education system in the United States. I like the way the class is conducted compared to Japan. There are many courses that are based on discussions and really think about your own idea. This is what you need in college. You would like to present and discuss your idea.

The biggest surprise since you moved to Florida: The pleasant surprise is how easy it is to research here. Max Planck Florida makes it really easy for scientists to focus on science.

jostrowski@pbpost.com

@ bio561

advertisement