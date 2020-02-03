advertisement

Junior Bake Off 2019 has arrived – meet the competitors taking part in the new spin-off.

After the last series of The Great British Bake Off, a whole new spin-off has started.

Junior Bake Off sees young people aged 9 to 15 entering the famous tent to show their pastry skills.

The series aired for the first time in 2019 on Channel 4 and is now repeated at 8 p.m. on E4.

Actor Harry hill welcome the show with Prue Leith and Liam Charles as judges.

The Junior Bake Off begins with 20 competitors participating in two separate one-week heats. Over five episodes, each round will feature 10 bakers who will face technical cooking and Showstopper challenges.

Only the best will advance to the third and final week, after testing their skills in cakes, cookies, bread and pastry.

Meet the candidates below …

2019 Junior Bake Off Competitors – Series A

Aleena, Maddie, Bakr, Zack, Amal, Ollie, Tilly, Vaughan, Zoë, George ..

Amal, 13, from Essex

Self-taught baker Amal lives with her mother and father in Essex. The only baker in her family, she was inspired to get into the hobby after falling in love with baking shows seven years ago.

Aleena, 15 years old from Greater Manchester

Aleena lives in Greater Manchester with her mom, dad, two brothers and her sister. Her family has been her main taste tester since she learned it herself by watching YouTube videos at age 9.

George, 11 from Devon

George started cooking at a young age with his mom and baby. Now confident in the kitchen, George organizes family baking contests with his brother Alfie where he often shows his adventurous cake decorating skills.

Vaughan, 13 from County Durham

Vaughan only started baking two years ago, but inspired by YouTube videos, he has already conquered millionaire shortbread cupcakes, lava cakes and meringue.

Zak, 13 from Hertfordshire

Zak lives in Hertfordshire with his mother, father and two brothers, and cooks regularly for his number one fan, his nan. With five years of baking experience, Zak is now focused on presentation and a neat professional finish.

Maddie, 11 from London

Maddie has been cooking since she was only two, taught by her mom, grandmother and aunt. Inspired by her Jewish and French heritage, Maddie makes a weekly challah bread and is known for her iconic French Madeleines.

Oliver, 10 from Northamptonshire

Oliver lives with his mother, father and two brothers in Northamptonshire. Introduced to baking at just 6 years old by his nan, Oliver now aspires to follow in his footsteps and work in a bakery.

Tilly, 9 from Bath

Tilly’s first memory is of cooking with her grandmother, having learned with her at the tender age of only two years old. His grandmother’s influence is still felt, because the lemon cake from Tilly is based on the recipe that was passed on to him.

Zoe, 10 from Nottinghamshire

Zoe was born in Texas, in the United States. Her American grandmother taught her how to cook when she was just 3 years old. However, it wasn’t until Zoe’s family moved to the UK at the age of 5 that she started taking cooking seriously.

Bakr, 15 from Derby

Bakr lives with his mother and father, with his older brother and two sisters in Derby. After picking up a box of cake mix thinking that there was a cake inside seven years ago, Bakr was inspired to start baking.

2019 Junior Bake Off Competitors – Heat B

Tom W, Eliza, Finley, Dru, Tom O, Kian, Jaya, Sam, Kareena, Lorien.

Dru, 15 from London

Dru started cooking at the age of seven after spending time at home recovering from an operation. Fully self-taught, she now specializes in eye-catching cakes and brownies which she shares with her fellow guides.

Tom O, 15 years old from Gloucestershire

Tom’s colorful and flamboyant style is inspired by his mom and grandmother who taught him how to cook at the age of eight. His strengths lie in complex techniques that have seen him make macaroons, palm trees and donuts.

Eliza, 14 years old from North Yorkshire

Eliza was introduced to pastry at the age of four by her gran which was famous for its strawberries and cream sponges.

Finley, 13 from Manchester

Finley has been cooking for less than a year, but after teaching himself with YouTube videos and books, he now spends most of his time.

Jaya, 10 from Solihull

Jaya lives with her mother, father and little brother in Solihull. She started making cupcakes with her little one at six.

Karina, 13 years old from West Yorkshire

Karina started cooking at the age of ten at school but developed her “wacky” style at home with her mom. With a love of cookies, cakes and ganache drops, Karina’s signature baking is her grandfather’s favorite shortbread.

Kian, 13 from Hull

Kian lives with his mother, father and younger brother in Hull. Taught by his grandmother, Kian started cooking at 11 years old.

Lorien, 9 from London

Lorien learned to cook with his mom and grandmother six years ago, and now she cooks in the oven three times a week.

Sam, 9 from Berkshire

Triplet Sam has been helping his mom in the kitchen since he was young and now tries to cook as much as he can. Sam has a passion for making bread, especially his signature braided loaf inspired by his Polish heritage.

Tom W, 13 from Falmouth

Tom started cooking at the age of eight when his mother taught him. After learning how to make bread with his nan and becoming fascinated with the science of bread, the tiger rolls are now Tom’s signature baking.

Junior Bake Off is broadcast on channels 4 and E4.

You can catch up and watch episodes online via All4 Player.

