After lengthy judicial and extrajudicial proceedings, James Younger’s parents remain legal guardians – both have to agree if the child is to switch to a girl.

Already in October last year, a judge had decided that the seven-year-old and his twin brother, Jude, would remain under the joint management of their parents. After Georgulas recently asked for the decision to be overturned, it has now been confirmed by another judge who repeats the earlier decision.

Judge Mary Brown of the 301st Family District Court in Dallas decided on Wednesday, January 29, that matters relating to the possible transition from James, her haircuts, and other concerns related to medical, dental, and psychiatric care were within the jurisdiction of both Parents fall via MailOnline.

Both Younger and Georgulas must also take part in counseling because of the judgment, which could result in more fruitful and constructive child welfare decisions than is the case.

Georgulas, a pediatrician, believes that James is a transgender, likes to wear clothes, and prefers the name Luna, the Washington Examiner reports. She strongly supports the chemical neutering of James and the advancement of hormone replacement therapy.

The child is reportedly named Luna at school and prefers female presentation attire, according to The Daily Beast.

In October last year, a jury made a brief decision in favor of Georgulas and granted her sole executive guardianship over the twins. However, the decision was overturned later this month by Judge Kim Cooks, causing the parents to return to joint restorers.

Along with the ruling, Cooks appointed Stacy Dunlop as the parenting coordinator, who had also acted as lawyer for Amicus in the case.

If the parents are unable to agree, make an appointment with Stacy Dunlop, the parenting coordinator, who will resolve the dispute by a decision on behalf of the parent if they do not agree after discussing the disagreement.

After Georgulas appealed the verdict, a hearing was held to remove Cooks from the case. Brown was brought in in December (who also denied the mother’s intention to disqualify Dunlop as the parenting coordinator).

After the recent trial, Georgulas’s lawyer said he had plans to appeal the decisions because their applications were denied.

