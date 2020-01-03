advertisement

There are good reasons the staff at Jubilations Dinner Theater are feeling satisfied. With its current production of Old Time Rock & Roll, Jubilations is celebrating 20 years of family fun in Calgary.

“Calgary is actually the youngest in our theatrical chain. We started with Winnipeg and added Edmonton and then Calgary, ”says Syreeta Bennie, general manager of Calgary Jubilations, whose involvement with the company goes back to its beginnings in Winnipeg.

“I started acting with Jubilations when I was 18 at a show called Fantasy Island and ended up doing five shows with them before moving to New York for 10 years. I did national tours of Broadway musicians and off-Broadway shows before to return to Canada.

advertisement

“I loved the concept of Jubilations so much that I wanted to be a part of the company.”

Managing a dinner theater is demanding on its own, but last season Bennie decided to play the villain Bellatrix in the children’s shows ‘Jubilations’ Harry Popper and the Frozen Princess.

“My daughter is seven years old and she’s a big theater fan, so I wanted to give her the opportunity to see me in a show. It was a lot of fun but I could never be in one of the main stage performances because the actors are under a nine-month contract playing in all three cities. “

The latest performance of Jubilations Theater Dinner is Old Time Rock & Roll.

Calgary

Bob Cunningham, the current artistic director of the Jubilations chain, also writes the shows and directs most of them.

“Bob has created a formula that really works for our audience. He writes that music with characteristic (that) people know that they can sing together if they want and some people do. It is also important that the performances are not age specific. You can bring grandparents and grandchildren and everyone will have so much fun, ”Bennie says.

The show show features a cast of six performers backed by table servers who stay in character all evening.

“We have 25 servers of character in reserve and use as much as we need depending on the size of the audience for a given performance. These servers take impromptu classes every two weeks to keep them fresh and motivated, and some of them progress to stage performers, “says Bennie, pointing out that it was the case with Ray Val, who does a dynamic rendition of Shirella’s classics “Will You End Love Me Tomorrow at Old Time Rock & Roll.

“Without the enthusiastic participation of character servers, we would not be able to provide the full immersive experience we have come to know and love.”

In addition to Val, the stage set for Old Time Rock & Roll includes Dan Allen, Tatyana Yakubowich, Ethan Snowden, Mark Kazakov and Kate Cunningham – the daughter of director Bob Cunningham, who is making her Jubilations debut with the show.

Old Time Rock & Roll runs until January 11th. Waiting in the wings is Pitched Golden Girls Perfect which will shoot from January 18th to March 21st. Bennie points out that it is an all-female show both on stage and in her crew.

advertisement