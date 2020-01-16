advertisement

“When my grandmother died, part of my family collapsed.” Don’t miss the full interview

Jessica Rodríguez is the youngest of the members of “Awake America”, started as a producer at the age of 20 and gradually became what she is today: the funniest, freshest reporter and also the owner of the segment known as “El Revoltillo”,

In the already classic special ‘Who we are’Where talent meets and steals her life, Jessica surprises by opening her heart Albert Martinez, the director of From Univision In the morning.

advertisement

When Jessi did an internship at the university where she was admitted to Miami, she told, as everyone told him, about her dream of being in the entertainment world and that she found out right there that journalism would be like that.

She also told how difficult it was to grow up with her separated parents, her mother in her native Venezuela and her father, who already lived in Miami. But she also said that fate had a surprise: if the family came together in the city of the sun, their parents would bet on love again.

The most difficult moment of the interview was when Albert asked him about her grandparents and started crying incessantly. She talked about her maternal grandmother, who was her second mother for her, mainly because her mother had been left alone in Venezuela had to work hard to get her and her younger brother moving forward

Her grandmother died 4 years ago and said that from that moment part of her family had collapsed, especially her grandfather who hurt to see him how she was without her partner.

Jessica Rodríguez, at the age of 26, is the millennium of ‘Awake America’, and it is very common to see her covers, the chain’s special shows, interviews with singers and actors, and all of the digital parts that make up her collection are. known as ‘Revoltillo’.

SEE THE MOVABLE INTERVIEW HERE:

advertisement