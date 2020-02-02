advertisement

Presented by MyOmniPass

If you get something over 12 you do it very well.

Another week, another chance to achieve this elusive 15/15 score. To be honest, we imagine that the pursuit of perfection is just like that of Indy at the end of Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade.

The price is there and you can get it, but it’s still so far away.

advertisement

Anyway, we’re starting this week’s quiz with five questions a week in movies.

With two very good double acts that will be published in Berlin this week The lighthouse and Queen and Slim. We decided to dedicate the second round to some memorable on-screen collaborations. Basically we give you the two actors, you give us the film.

After Queen and Slim’s star, Daniel Kaluuya, caught the world’s attention with his appearance in a certain horror film, we finally have five questions about some other notable breakthroughs.

Do you think you can get 100%?

There is only one way to find out!

Share the quiz to show your results!

The JOE Movie Quiz: Week 39

I got %% score %% of %% total %% correct

Romance?

Click HERE to see the latest releases …

Presented by MyOmniPass

Who wants a United Ireland?

Hit Play to hear Carl Kinsella, Ellen Coyne and Dion Fanning on State of Us – Election 2020.

Check out our reviews of all new releases this week!

Press PLAY!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTYq5rqpMhI [/ embed]

This Week: Jack Whitehall: How He Made Peace By Being Noble

Barry Murphy and Andrew Trimble are accompanied by Jerry Flannery, Eddie O’Sullivan and Ali Miller in Reardens, Cork while House of Rugby is targeting the Guinness Six Nations 2020.

The FAI reach the end of the street, Arsenal’s Arteta gambling and Ancelotti’s charm

Hit play for The Football Spin 🌪

Who wants a United Ireland?

Hit Play to hear Carl Kinsella, Ellen Coyne and Dion Fanning on State of Us – Election 2020.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRKaeBPHfiQ [/ embed]

,

advertisement