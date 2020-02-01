ROUND: General knowledge. Who played as Del Boy in the TV series Only Fools & Horses?
Ronnie Corbett
Rowan Atkinson
David Jason
What is the capital of Austria? (Obviously not shown)
Vienna
Salzburg
Klagenfurt
What year did the Apollo 11 moon land?
1959
1969
1979
What is the name of Kelis’ debut album?
kaleidoscope
milk shake
Kelis was here
Which European city has the longest sewer network?
Venice
Amsterdam
Birmingham
ROUND TWO: Sport. Kobe Bryant has spent his entire 20-year professional basketball career with which NBA team?
Charlotte Hornets
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers
The Six Nations start on Saturday. Who are the reigning champions?
England
Wales
Ireland
Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will contest the second semifinals of the Australian Open on Friday. Who will meet the winner in the final?
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Which English football team was the first to play a grand final in 14 decades this week?
Aston Villa
Manchester City
Manchester United
The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face Superbowl 54 this Sunday. What is the abbreviation for the Roman number?
Superbowl LVIX
Superbowl LIIII
Superbowl LIV
THREE ROUND: Round picture: Here are some things cut in half. What are you?
A pineapple
The shell of a turtle
A bamboo tree
A copier
A camera and lens
A film projector
A water bed
A bag of shampoo
An aloe vera leaf
Gobstopper / Jawbreaker sweets
Uranus and Jupiter
Golf balls
An astronaut helmet
A fighter pilot’s helmet
The deadmau5 helmet
ROUND FOUR: Ancient history. What language was mainly spoken in ancient Rome?
Punic
Latin
Phoenician
The colossus was on which Greek island?
Rhodes
Lesbos
Crete
Alexander the Great led which empire?
Persian
Babylonian
Macedonian
The Egyptians believed that the god Anubis weighed which part of the body to decide whether the dead would be let into the afterlife?
brain
liver
heart
What color were the Giza pyramids originally?
Sand colors (as they are now)
White
red
ROUND FIVE: Sir David Attenborough. David Attenborough was born the same year as which other famous Brit?
Queen Elizabeth the second
Sir Michael Caine
Sir Bobby Charlton
How many television programs had David Attenborough seen in his life before joining the BBC in 1952?
none
1
10
Right or wrong: David Attenborough named a millimeter-long goblin spider after him.
True
Not correct
As program director, Attenborough commissioned which cult show for the BBC?
The Old Gray Whistle Test
Game of the day
Monty Pythons Flying Circus
all of the above
Why was David Attenborough initially prevented from appearing on camera at the BBC?
They found his voice irritating
They found his teeth too big
They thought he had no charisma
