ROUND: General knowledge. Who played as Del Boy in the TV series Only Fools & Horses?

Ronnie Corbett

Rowan Atkinson

David Jason

What is the capital of Austria? (Obviously not shown)

Vienna

Salzburg

Klagenfurt

What year did the Apollo 11 moon land?

1959

1969

1979

What is the name of Kelis’ debut album?

kaleidoscope

milk shake

Kelis was here

Which European city has the longest sewer network?

Venice

Amsterdam

Birmingham

ROUND TWO: Sport. Kobe Bryant has spent his entire 20-year professional basketball career with which NBA team?

Charlotte Hornets

Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers

The Six Nations start on Saturday. Who are the reigning champions?

England

Wales

Ireland

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will contest the second semifinals of the Australian Open on Friday. Who will meet the winner in the final?

Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic

Which English football team was the first to play a grand final in 14 decades this week?

Aston Villa

Manchester City

Manchester United

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face Superbowl 54 this Sunday. What is the abbreviation for the Roman number?

Superbowl LVIX

Superbowl LIIII

Superbowl LIV

THREE ROUND: Round picture: Here are some things cut in half. What are you?

A pineapple

The shell of a turtle

A bamboo tree

A copier

A camera and lens

A film projector

A water bed

A bag of shampoo

An aloe vera leaf

Gobstopper / Jawbreaker sweets

Uranus and Jupiter

Golf balls

An astronaut helmet

A fighter pilot’s helmet

The deadmau5 helmet

ROUND FOUR: Ancient history. What language was mainly spoken in ancient Rome?

Punic

Latin

Phoenician

The colossus was on which Greek island?

Rhodes

Lesbos

Crete

Alexander the Great led which empire?

Persian

Babylonian

Macedonian

The Egyptians believed that the god Anubis weighed which part of the body to decide whether the dead would be let into the afterlife?

brain

liver

heart

What color were the Giza pyramids originally?

Sand colors (as they are now)

White

red

ROUND FIVE: Sir David Attenborough. David Attenborough was born the same year as which other famous Brit?

Queen Elizabeth the second

Sir Michael Caine

Sir Bobby Charlton

How many television programs had David Attenborough seen in his life before joining the BBC in 1952?

none

1

10

Right or wrong: David Attenborough named a millimeter-long goblin spider after him.

True

Not correct

As program director, Attenborough commissioned which cult show for the BBC?

The Old Gray Whistle Test

Game of the day

Monty Pythons Flying Circus

all of the above

Why was David Attenborough initially prevented from appearing on camera at the BBC?

They found his voice irritating

They found his teeth too big

They thought he had no charisma

