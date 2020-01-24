advertisement

ROUND: General knowledge. How many seconds are in three hours?

5000

10,800

130000

How many counties are there in England (not the UK)?

57

48

37

How long does a marathon last?

25.7 miles

26.2 miles

13.1 miles

How high is the Eiffel Tower?

230m

120 m

324 m

Which of the following countries is the largest in terms of land mass?

India

Australia

Argentina

ROUND TWO: Weather. “A sudden local flood, typically heavy rain” is what?

Rapid flood

Rapid flood

flash flood

Which English football club has not had a home stadium in the past 12 years due to flood damage in 2007?

Gloucester City

Yeovil city

Eastbourne Borough

What year did snow fall in June, which resulted in several cricket games being canceled?

1985

1965

1975

What was the last storm in Britain?

Phillip

Brendan

Henry

What’s the hottest temperature in the UK?

35.5 degrees

38.7 degrees

36.5 degrees

THREE Laps: Sport. How many players can be active on the field at the same time in an American football game?

11 per team

17 per team

15 per team

Who did Barcelona knock out of the Copa Del Rey this week?

CD Tenerife

UD Ibiza

RCD Mallorca

Which Premiership rugby team is relegated as a punishment for breaking upper salary limits?

London wasps

Saracens

harlequins

Who is the most expensive player to ever sign for a Premier League club in the January transfer window?

Virgil van Dijk

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aymeric Laporte

Which English cricketer has passed his first test century against South Africa in the last test between the two nations?

Ollie Pope

Mark Wood

Sam Curran

THREE ROUND: round picture. Identify the TV show / film from the fictional pub / café. What TV show is Paddy’s Pub on?

it’s always sunny in Philadelphia

His field

Will and grace

In which British sitcom is there a pub called The Archer?

Two pints of stock and a packet of chips

distance

Red dwarf

In which zombie movie is there a pub called The Winchester?

Shaun of the Dead

Cockneys vs zombies

Scales of the dead

In which sitcom is the Café Central Perk located?

Frasier

friends

Two and a half men

In which critically acclaimed US drama is there a bar called The Crazy Horse?

The sopranos

House md.

The cable

FIFTH ROUND: Eat. What type of pastries are profiteroles made from?

Choux

shortcrust

puff pastry

Oyster, chestnut and shitaki are variations of which vegetables?

broccoli

mushrooms

tomatoes

The name of which pasta means “little worms”?

noodles

Fussili

Conchiglie

What nut can you find in pesto?

pine nuts

macadamia nuts

Cashews

Arachibutyrophobia is a fear of what foods?

peanut butter

eggs

lobster

