ROUND: General knowledge. How many seconds are in three hours?
5000
10,800
130000
How many counties are there in England (not the UK)?
57
48
37
How long does a marathon last?
25.7 miles
26.2 miles
13.1 miles
How high is the Eiffel Tower?
230m
120 m
324 m
Which of the following countries is the largest in terms of land mass?
India
Australia
Argentina
ROUND TWO: Weather. “A sudden local flood, typically heavy rain” is what?
Rapid flood
Rapid flood
flash flood
Which English football club has not had a home stadium in the past 12 years due to flood damage in 2007?
Gloucester City
Yeovil city
Eastbourne Borough
What year did snow fall in June, which resulted in several cricket games being canceled?
1985
1965
1975
What was the last storm in Britain?
Phillip
Brendan
Henry
What’s the hottest temperature in the UK?
35.5 degrees
38.7 degrees
36.5 degrees
THREE Laps: Sport. How many players can be active on the field at the same time in an American football game?
11 per team
17 per team
15 per team
Who did Barcelona knock out of the Copa Del Rey this week?
CD Tenerife
UD Ibiza
RCD Mallorca
Which Premiership rugby team is relegated as a punishment for breaking upper salary limits?
London wasps
Saracens
harlequins
Who is the most expensive player to ever sign for a Premier League club in the January transfer window?
Virgil van Dijk
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Aymeric Laporte
Which English cricketer has passed his first test century against South Africa in the last test between the two nations?
Ollie Pope
Mark Wood
Sam Curran
THREE ROUND: round picture. Identify the TV show / film from the fictional pub / café. What TV show is Paddy’s Pub on?
it’s always sunny in Philadelphia
His field
Will and grace
In which British sitcom is there a pub called The Archer?
Two pints of stock and a packet of chips
distance
Red dwarf
In which zombie movie is there a pub called The Winchester?
Shaun of the Dead
Cockneys vs zombies
Scales of the dead
In which sitcom is the Café Central Perk located?
Frasier
friends
Two and a half men
In which critically acclaimed US drama is there a bar called The Crazy Horse?
The sopranos
House md.
The cable
FIFTH ROUND: Eat. What type of pastries are profiteroles made from?
Choux
shortcrust
puff pastry
Oyster, chestnut and shitaki are variations of which vegetables?
broccoli
mushrooms
tomatoes
The name of which pasta means “little worms”?
noodles
Fussili
Conchiglie
What nut can you find in pesto?
pine nuts
macadamia nuts
Cashews
Arachibutyrophobia is a fear of what foods?
peanut butter
eggs
lobster
