Tuesday’s clash of division rivals is of added importance to both the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets host as both clubs try to get back into the playoffs.

The Jets hold a one-point advantage over the Predators in the standings, however no team would be in the playoffs if the season were over today. Both sides desperately need a win to capture the top three teams in the Central Division, and the Jets sit three points behind the Aroy Coyotes entering Monday’s final of the Western Conference wild-card berth.

Winnipeg finds itself in an unwanted situation after posting a 2-7-0 record in its last nine games, though the club snagged a five-match losing streak on Saturday. Jack Roslovic scored two goals and an assist as the Jets won a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

It was a much-needed comeback in the Jets victory column, especially after a tough 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins the day before.

“I think we liked the way we played against Boston, but we couldn’t get the point. … Hopefully we can have some confidence from (Saturday’s victory),” Patrick Laine told reporters. “The schedule is not being made. easier, so hopefully (we) take all the good things we did from those games and try to bring them back in the next couple of years. “

Those upcoming games pile up Winnipeg against two division rivals in the Predators and, on Thursday, a match against the Blues in St. Louis. The Jets have an 8-6-3 record against Central Division opponents this season.

This mark includes a split in two previous meetings with the Predators. The Jets recorded a 2-1 victory in Nashville on Nov. 19, but the Predators returned the favor with a 1-0 win in Winnipeg on Jan. 12.

These results are symbolic of the fights both teams have had on their home ice, just one season after Winnipeg and Nashville were two of the NHL’s toughest destinations to visit clubs. The Jets’ win over the Blues brought Winnipeg’s home record to 12-12-2 this season. The Predators are 13-9-3 on the road, but only 11-11-4 in Nashville, including last Saturday’s 3-0 shutout loss to the Golden Knights.

“You don’t even want to think about it,” Nashville goalkeeper Pekka Rinne said of his team’s difficulties in home games.

Given their place in the standings, Rinne thinks his team should increase its intensity no matter where the Predators are playing.

“Gamedo game for us is play-offs,” Rinne said. “We’re going to fight for our lives and we have to realize that it’s not going to be easy. But these games, (they are) just massive.”

Tuesday’s match is the first of a four-game road trip across Canada for the Predators.

Rinne saved 36 of 38 shots against the Golden Knights, and he will likely get the start again on Tuesday even though backup Juuse Saros started Nashville’s two previous outings against the Jets.

Connor Hellebuyck is the likely starter for Winnipeg, after Hellebuyck snapped a three-game personal losing streak with a 38-save performance against St. Louis. Louis. Hellebuyck has been dominant in his last four games against Nashville dating back to last season, posting a 3-1-0 record with a 0.978 save percentage and 0.75 average goals.

Nashville striker Calle Jarnkrok is in doubt for Tuesday after missing the Predators’ last two games due to illness.

