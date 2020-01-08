advertisement

If the weather or the series of depressing headlines that have dominated the news cycles in these first days of the new year emphasizes you and is already looking forward to your next vacation getaway, a gentle push in that direction that you probably didn’t even expect may have just arrived .

JetBlue has launched a series of deals in the form of its ‘Big Winter Sale’ that promises ultra-short fares throughout the US, some just $ 44 for a single ticket. Air tickets are unfortunately always one of the biggest costs associated with an outing, assuming you don’t do something like a road trip, and discounts that lower the price of tickets to the rough equivalent of filling your car’s gas tank a few times are a welcome reward that almost everyone should be able to use. However, if all this sounds excellent news to you, please note: you must record your travel details and purchase one of these rates before 11:59 p.m. ET tonight (or your local time, whichever is earlier).

Some other important points of attention immediately after the bat:

These rates apply to journeys that would take place between January 21 and March 31, with blackout dates of February 18 and 19. Also check the JetBlue terms and conditions, as a number of checked baggage and cancellation fees apply, depending on your circumstances. And different or additional day-of-week restrictions and travel windows can vary per route, so be sure to pay attention.

Image source: JetBlue

That said, here’s an example of what you can expect with this sale:

No surprise, you’ll find the cheapest deals on the shorter routes, such as a one-way trip from Atlanta to Orlando for just $ 54. Similarly, you only pay a few dollars more to fly from Charleston to JFK Airport in New York City ($ 59) . And the deals don’t end with the short hop either. With just $ 44 you get a single flight from Newark to Fort Lauderdale, while it costs you just over $ 100 to cross the US. JetBlue offers a flight from Seattle to Boston for just $ 119, while San Francisco to New York puts you back a bit more ($ 124).

Image source: CJ GUNTHER / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

