advertisement

Although it was first announced several years ago, John Turturro’s spin-off in “ The Big Lebowski ” is finally on its way to theaters – albeit for just one night.

The Lighthouse Cinema and the Pálas Cinema will both screen a double bill ‘The Big Lebowski’ and ‘The Jesus Rolls’ on March 20, with white Russians available on both sites. ‘The Jesus Rolls’ will be shown at 7 p.m. in both rooms, with ‘The Big Lebowski’ at 9 p.m. So far, they are the only two cinemas in Ireland to present the film.

If you cannot make it to the lighthouse cinema or Pálás, “The Jesus Rolls” will be available on request from March 23. The story resumes with Jesus Quintana leaving prison and reteaming with his friend Petey, played by Bobby Cannavale, and a free-spirited hairdresser played by Audrey Tautou. The trio embarks on a series of crimes across the roads of the United States, with a multitude of colorful characters who meet them along the way.

Jon Hamm, Pete Davidson, Susan Sarandon, JB Smoove and Tim Blake Nelson, a Coen Brothers regular, all have supporting roles, not to mention an extended appearance of the Gipsy Kings.

advertisement

Here is the first trailer.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=08GKNYwUQ14 [/ integrated]

.

advertisement