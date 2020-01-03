advertisement

The Utah Jazz won their fourth straight game with a tough 102-98 win over host Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.

Five players – Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Georges Niang – scored in double figures for the Jazz. Zach LaVine had a game-high 26 points on 9-for-26 shooting for the Bulls.

LaVine hit a 3-goalie to tie the game at 96 with under two minutes to go in the game. Two free throws by Bogdanovic, who scored 10 points in the final frame, and then a dunk by Gobert on the next two possessions regained the Jazz advantage.

Once Wendell Carter Jr. struck two free throws, LaVine missed a contested scheme with about 28 seconds left that could have tied the game. Mitchell pushed the lead to four points on the other side of the court, and the Bulls were unable to score again.

Utah led 25-22 at the end of the first quarter despite only shooting 39.1 percent in the quarter and continued to hold the lead for most of the second quarter,

But the Bulls went in at half-time with a seven-point lead to take a 51-47 lead, and continued the rough stretch after interference to get an 11-point lead.

That would be the biggest lead Chicago would win the entire game, and the game slipped on its head over the next eight minutes. The Jazz went on a 24-4 run while seven different players scored on goals scored.

The Bulls scored some baskets at the end of the quarter to make up the single-digit deficit going into the fourth quarter. In total, the Jazz posted 73.3 percent for the quarter, but made 10 laps in the period.

Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 19 points on 5 of 13 shooting, while Gobert finished with a double in 17 points and 12 rebounds. Joe Ingles also had eight points and 10 assists for Utah.

Carter Jr. also finished with a double-double, scoring 18 points and catching 13 rebounds.

