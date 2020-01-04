advertisement

Two cultural and heritage organizations got involved in a planning round to convert a building in the north of Dublin city center into a shared flat program for more than 130 people.

The James Joyce Cultural Center and the Irish Georgian Society have intervened against the recent decision by the Dublin City Council to grant planning permission to demolish an existing warehouse between North Great George’s Street and Hill Street to help build the building to facilitate a shared flat.

advertisement

There are 132 beds available, 105 of which are designed for a single person.

A board Pleanála was asked to decide on the project proposed by Hill Street Limited Partnership for the seven-story project, which will include laundry, exercise room, common areas and lounges, a public cafe, courtyard, and roof terrace.

Common kitchens and living rooms are provided on most floors.

The proposed development is near the bakery development at the intersection of Gardiner Street and Parnell Street, which is said to offer more than 250 student beds.

Proponents of the program said the shared accommodation model is becoming more popular as “consumer preferences have been shifted, and awareness of experience and ownership, as well as the feeling of loneliness and separation between young people living together, is helping address “.

They stated that the interest in living together had shown in the past five years by an “explosion” of Internet searches for such accommodations.

“Built heritage”

However, the James Joyce Cultural Center, located on North Great George’s Street, said it was concerned that the project was an intensive redevelopment of a site that “could have a negative impact on the area’s architectural heritage.”

The center said it was an important cultural asset, a building of architectural importance, and a visitor attraction in the heart of northern downtown, and the impact on operations should be considered.

It has been argued that the proposed development has the potential to significantly overload and overshadow the cultural center.

While the main entrance to the shared accommodation is on Hill Street, a pedestrian entrance on the side of the building on North Great George’s Street is said to cause noise and security issues.

It also raised concerns about the removal of a border wall that could affect the structural stability of the visitor center.

The Irish Georgian Society admitted that the location of the planned development could be improved by an empathetically designed project, but declined the amount and scope of the planned shared accommodation because it affected the character and location of shelters in the north Great George’s Street is in a nature reserve.

A decision on the case is due by the end of April.

advertisement