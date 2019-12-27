advertisement

The Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette missed his first practice of the entire season on Thursday, landing with a neck injury.

Fournette had been limited on Wednesday – his first time on the injury report all season – before missing Thursday.

However, he seemed optimistic to play Sunday in the regular season finale against the Indianapolis Colts, explaining to reporters that playing in all 16 games was one of his goals for this year.

“This is something I put on my list,” Fournette said. “No. 1 to stay healthy all season, how to manage my body and just be better than the last two seasons. It wasn’t just me, but the guys I worked with in the off-season.”

Fournette has 265 carries for 1,152 yards (a career-best average of 4.3) and three touchdowns in 15 games, a season after playing in just eight games due to injury and suspension, totaling only 439 yards in 133 wickets (average 3, 3-yard). He also missed three games as a rookie in 2017.

The 24-year-old also has 76 catches for 522 yards this season.

The Jaguars (5-10) have lost six of their past seven games in Sunday’s final.

