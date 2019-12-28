advertisement

Jaguonville Jackson denied an ESPN report that coach Doug Marrone would be fired after Sunday’s game.

ESPN, citing a source, reported earlier Saturday that the team had announced to Marrone that the home game against Colt Indianapolis would be his last. Jacksonville is 5-10 this season.

“Reports that Doug Marrone will be fired after Sunday’s game are 100 percent incorrect,” read a statement by Jim Woodcock, a spokesman for owner Shad Khan. “Owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, which includes coaching and personnel, over the next week.”

The 55-year-old Marrone is 21-28 as head coach in Jacksonville, including a 1-1 record as interim head coach in 2016 following the firing of predecessor Gus Bradley.

The Jaguars were 10-6 during his first full season in 2017, winning the AFC South division title and losing 24-20 to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

Prior to joining Bradley’s staff at Jacksonville in 2015, Marrone was 15-17 as the Buffalo Bills’ head coach from 2013-14.

Marrone played part of two seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman with the Miami Dolphins (1987) and New Orleans Saints (1989). He was a sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Raiders in 1986.

