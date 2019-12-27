advertisement

ABIDJAN – A group of Ivory Coast opposition parties accused state authorities on Friday of trying to intimidate them ahead of next year’s presidential election, denouncing a new arrest warrant for presidential candidate Guillaume Soro.

A public prosecutor has said that Guillaume Soro, a former rebel leader in C Bte d’Ivoire, could face life in prison for allegedly plotting a coup. Soro is believed to be in Europe although his exact whereabouts are unclear, but more than 15 people near him have been arrested as part of an investigation.

“These actions are an attempt to silence all criticism from the government’s opposition when we need to discuss how the 2020 elections are being organized,” said politician Gnonzie Ouattara of the Coalition for Reconciliation, Democracy and Peace (CRDP), a 21-opposition coalition. parties, including Soro, told a news conference.

“Guillaume Soro is not guilty of anything,” he said. Soro has denounced the investigation as politically motivated.

The case has heightened tensions ahead of the October 2020 vote, which is seen as a test of Ivory Coast’s stability after two civil wars since the end of the century.

President Alassane Ouattara won re-election in 2015, but it has been unclear whether he will seek a third term, deepening uncertainty over voting in Francophone West Africa’s largest economy, also the world’s largest cocoa producer.

Soro retains the loyalty of many former rebel commanders who hold senior positions in the military. He served for several years as speaker of the National Assembly, but has since fallen out with Ouattara. (Reporting by Ange Aboa Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Heinrich)

