RIETI, Italy – The first Italian basketball team that Kobe Bryant’s father played for in retirement. The Lakers superstar’s jersey was dispatched to the rafters as part of a pregame ceremony on Wednesday.

“You started playing here and as an adult you made us dream. Our colors are in your sky, ”read a huge banner in Italian that fans of NPC Rieti held up in Italy’s second division before the game against Scafati.

Then a gold Lakers jersey with Bryants No. 24 was lifted to the ceiling of the PalaSojourner Arena as a recording of Bryants lineup introduction from his NBA match days was played.

Joe Rieti, Kobe’s father, made his Italian basketball debut in 1984 in Rieti. Kobe was 6 years old at the time. Joe Bryant played for three other teams in Italy, and Kobe grew up in the country until he returned to high school in Pennsylvania.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others last month. He was 41 years old.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the stadium announcer read the names of all nine victims of the crash. Then two seats were draped with Kobes No. 24 and Giannas No. 2.

Before the ceremony, both teams warmed up in Kobe Bryant’s number 8 or 24 gold and purple t-shirts with either “Bryant” or “Gigi” – Gianna’s nickname, printed on the back.

The fans held up gold and purple cards with the numbers 8 and 24.

In the rafters, Bryant’s jersey was next to the No. 18 jersey of former outstanding Rieti American Willie Sojourner, who died in a car accident in the Italian city in 2005. He was 57 years old.

The Rieti Arena was named after Sojourner.

