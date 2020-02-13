The Italian post office gave Maurizio Sarri a severe reprimand after the Juventus head coach said he took a job at the post office if he wanted to avoid pressure.

Sarri came under fire after Juve’s shock defeat against Hellas Verona last week, which made it possible for Serie A rivals Inter to top the table due to the goal difference.

It has also been reported that former boss Massimiliano Allegri could be brought back to Turin, where ex-Chelsea and Napoli coach Sarri is only in the lead in his first season.

When Sarri prepared for the semi-finals of Coppa Italia in Milan on Thursday, he was asked about the pressure and told reporters: “If I didn’t want to be examined, I would have applied to the post office.”

READ ALSO |

Sarri would have accepted a post job if he wanted a life without pressure – now he has to deliver the goods

These comments angered the Italian post, which hit back violently on Wednesday.

The statement read: “Regarding Maurizio Sarri’s comment: ‘If I had wanted to avoid tough tests, I would have worked at the post office,’ Poste Italiane invites Mr Sarri to devote a few minutes to his precious time that the Post is the largest company in the country.

“It is selected by young graduates as one of the most attractive companies to work for. It is recognized among the top 500 companies in the world for the quality of working life and offers one of the best performances on the stock exchange in 2019 and is worldwide third among Italian companies for image and reputation.

“Contrary to what Sarri claims, the tests are therefore certainly intended for postal workers and the company answers citizens, companies and public administrations.

“We invite him to see our daily work in person in one of our 15,000 operational offices.”