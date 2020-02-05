advertisement

The New York Islanders have avoided disaster in their last two games with third-period comebacks that resulted in three of the four possible points against the Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars.

On Thursday night, the Islanders will be looking to officially make their hometown against the Western Conference opponent a tremendous success when they host the Los Angeles Kings in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Both teams had a day off after playing on Tuesday, when the Islanders edged 4-3 overtime and the visiting Kings fell to the Washington Capitals, 4-2.

For the Islanders, this was the second straight game in which they forced OT to a late goal. Brock Nelson provided New York with a point scoring with 25.1 seconds remaining in what turned out to be a 4-3 loss to the Canucks on Saturday. On Tuesday, Nelson had an equalizer for the upside game due to goalkeeper Anders Lee’s interception with 5:27 left before Mathew Barzal scored the equalizer with 3:59 remaining.

Anthony Beauvillier then scored in a 2:08 split in extra time to give the Islanders some breathing room in a playoff-filled race to the Eastern Conference. New York has 66 points and two games in hand on the Carolina Chargers and Toronto Maple Leafs, who are set for ninth in the East, entering Wednesday’s 63-point action.

“Pointdo points are important right now,” Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said afterwards. “We have some games at hand in some teams. They mean nothing unless you win, but if you win, you put a lot of pressure on other teams. “

The third period was arguably less entertaining on Tuesday night for the Kings, who led the Eastern Conference leading capitals 2-1 with less than seven minutes before Washington superstar Alex Ovechkin scored a natural trick in a 4-pointer. 24.

It marked the 10th time this season the Kings have lost a game in which it was tied or leading in the third period. Such fights have made the difference between claiming a wild card spot and playing wire for Los Angeles, whose 43 points are the least in the Western Conference and second in the NHL ahead of only the Detroit Red Wings.

“It’s been happening to us all year,” Kings quarterback Drew Doughty said after the game. “We have to win these games. This is the bottom line. We win some of them this year, even half of them, I bet we’re only five points from a play-off point.”

A pair of No. 1 goalkeepers are likely to oppose each other Thursday night. Semyon Varlamov, who gradually beat control of the island’s starting job by Thomas Greiss during the first half of the season, made his first start since January 18 on Tuesday night and won the victory by making 28 saves.

Jonathan Quick started in the net for the Kings for the third time in four games on Tuesday night when he took the loss after recording 20 saves.

Varlamov is 9-6-3 in 18 regular season games against the Kings while Quick is 6-3-2 in 11 games against the Islanders.

