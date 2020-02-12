advertisement

Isimba hydroelectric dam in the Kayunga district (PHOTO / File).

ISIMBA – China International Water & Electric Company project manager Xia Nenghai, the contractor hired to build the Isimba dam, said the company was short of cash to complete construction of the bridge connecting Kayunga district -Kamuli.

Nenghai made the astonishing revelation today by appearing before the Parliament’s physical infrastructure committee which is investigating the information that Shs24Bn meant for the construction of the bridge connecting Kayunga to Kamuli district at the top of the Isimba dam had disappeared without no trace.

However, Nenghai distanced himself from the location of the missing money, saying that the payments were processed electronically between Uganda and Exim Bank China which is funding the project and that there was no money. liquid in transactions.

He also called on the Committee to review the contract signed for the dam after accusing Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited of not paying them, a disagreement that left the company’s cash. Nenghai blamed the late payment to guarantee the guarantee required by the UEGCL and the traffic jams on the civil works.

He explained: “As international contractors, we want to deal with the problem in a simple way. All works, payment and procedures have been agreed and specified in the contractual document. We don’t need to waste time talking. There is no need to argue, to speak. Unfortunately, we have an argument on how to release the total outstanding payment around $ 42 million. There will be great financial pressure on the entrepreneur. “

The 183 MW Isimba hydroelectric project is located 4 km downstream from the Simba falls on the Nile, in the Kayunga district.

The Isimba dam was built at US $ 567.7 million, the government of Uganda obtaining 15% thanks to a loan from Exim Bank which reached 85% to 2% of annual interest repayable out of 20 years, with a five-year grace period.

