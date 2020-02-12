advertisement

So one day my son says to me, “Mom, can we get an iron?”

After overcoming the shock of Mr. Always Rumpled, who probably wanted to iron some clothes (unless he wanted to persuade me to iron), I said to him: “We already have an iron. It’s in the closet above the washing machine. “

advertisement

He looked at me skeptically, as if I had told him that there was a pot of gold under the rainbow. “Are you sure? I’ve never seen it there.”

Well, I seriously doubt that Cheetah Boy at 22 would know what an iron would look like even if it lands on his head in an earthquake, but I assured him that we have this archaic device and once in a Blue Moon , I even use it.

“I was ironing the tie you found in your closet the last time you interviewed,” I said to him. “You’re welcome.”

I was still thrilled with the idea that my son wanted to use an iron, and somewhat confused since I usually can’t get him to put something crumpled in the dryer with a damp cloth to smooth out the wrinkles.

Then he shattered my illusions into a billion pieces.

“I bought this patch to put on my backpack, but it says you have to iron it on.”

Sigh.

I used to have an editor who told me, “You only get one sigh per column. A sigh is enough. “

But this took two sighs to express all of my pain and frustration. Sigh. Sigh.

“Sit down,” I ordered him. And to punish him for crushing my hopes, I made him listen to the story of how my mother had a hanger basket. After the laundry was washed and dried, it was placed in this basket for ironing. Then, freshly wrinkled, the clothes hung on hangers and mysteriously appeared in my closet.

The accessories required for this task include an ironing board, hangers, a spray starch can, a bottle of water to spray clothing, and a bottle of distilled water to be poured into the iron to produce steam. Also some ointment if you burn your fingers.

These days I have none of these accessories except a miniature ironing board that hangs in my closet. I dropped the iron myself a few times to stop it steaming, but it still gets hot. And occasionally, yes, I can still burn a substance with the best, although age and wisdom have reduced the likelihood.

It only comes out for emergencies like weddings and job interviews. I don’t even know anyone who still irons regularly unless he’s a quilter. Quilters need to iron.

I tried to remember when everyone stopped ironing, but I’m guessing there were new “drip dry” fabrics in the 1970s that didn’t wrinkle.

Given how often we travel, we at least never have to hear anyone say in the car: “Turn around. I think I forgot to pull the plug out of the socket. “

It was so long ago that it was buried in the fog of time. Imagine ironing a Lycra bike shorts. Or a halter top. Every now and then you see a woman with a nice squeeze in her jeans, but I always assume that she either has a housekeeper or sends her laundry to the cleaning lady.

Personally, I like to buy clothes that are intentionally crumpled. There is a reason why this trend has taken hold, and that applies to people like me. And don’t even ask me about detergents.

It’s been decades since I was dry cleaning. When I adopted my children as a single mother, certain things had to go. And that included time and money for cleaning. When it needed to be cleaned, I just didn’t wear it. And I stopped buying something that couldn’t be washed.

It made me sad because I started looking like this terrible website “People of Walmart” for years. People obviously don’t care how they appear in public.

Well, I didn’t care, but I was usually just too tired to do anything about it.

In addition to our trader Joe, there is a dry cleaning shop. So my kids definitely got past one, but they couldn’t have a better idea of ​​how to deal with it than with a fax machine. Or an iron.

Well, that’s not entirely true. Curly Girl, my 21 year old daughter, uses an iron fairly regularly.

However, it is important to iron your hair. God forbid that she should enjoy her beautiful, naturally curly hair when everyone else’s hair is straight like a board. I even remembered that I stopped calling her Curly Girl and instead “Ironed Girl”.

So, did Cheetah Boy iron his patch? Of course not. When I finished the iron and it was hot for him, he had already made me do it for him. He is a guy. I am weak.

advertisement